Ben Stiller is probably one of the last people you'd think of when thinking of a villain. After all, he built his career playing awkward, nebbish guys (see Meet the Parents) and is enjoying a robust second act as a director thanks to projects that include Escape at Dannemora and Severance. But Stiller has actually played a number of bad guys in his career, with the most notable being White Goodman in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. If you hadn't guessed, Dodgeball is the story that pits Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) and his collection of underdogs against Stiller's narcissistic White Goodman. Dodgeball was one of Stiller's most successful films, but apparently it owes a debt to the Disney film Heavyweights, where he more or less plays the same character.

'Heavyweights' Is a '90s Disney Cult Classic

Heavyweights is the story of Gerry Garner (Aaron Schwartz), who is sent to Camp Hope for the summer. At first, it looks like he'll have a swell time due to the friendly camp staff and the other campers befriending him. That is, until Day 2, when Camp Hope's owners reveal that they've sold the camp to fitness magnate Tony Perkins Jr. (Stiller). Perkins puts Camp Hope's inhabitants through rigorous exercise, with a heaping helping of mental humiliation on top. The cruelest example might be when he forces them to go on a 20-mile hike that's filled to the brim with treacherous terrain. It's no wonder that this is the last straw for Gerry and his friends to turn on Perkins.

While Heavyweights might not be as well-regarded as other '90s-era Disney films, it features some great comedic talent. Steven Brill, who directed the Mighty Ducks trilogy, was behind the camera, and the cast featured future comedy stars like Kenan Thompson and Paul Feig. But Heavyweights's biggest claim to fame is that it was the first official film by Judd Apatow. Apatow co-wrote the script with Brill, and referred to it as "a magical experience" years later, elaborating on his time on Instagram:

'Heavyweights' Tony Perkins Allegedly Inspired 'Dodgeball's White Goodman

It might have taken some fans a while to draw parallels between Tony Perkins and White Goodman, but Stiller was fully upfront that they were more or less the same character. During an interview with IGN, Stiller brought up the Perkins/Goodman parallels, saying that Tony Perkins is "definitely a first or second cousin to him."

The topic came up once again during Stiller's recent appearance on The Interview podcast, where Stiller told host Dave Marchese that he used the same voice that he adopted on Heavyweights for Dodgeball. "I was like, ‘I don’t know, like what voice do I do?’ I don’t have that many different voices,'... And I kind of just went into (the Perkis) voice and (director Rawson Marshall Thurber) is like, ‘That’s great.’" Thurber was apparently so happy with Stiller's voice that he didn't care that it was from Dodgeball. Regardless, Stiller listed both films as some of the most fun he's had in his career.

A 'Dodgeball' Sequel Is in the Works With Vince Vaughn