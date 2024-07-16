The Big Picture Nutcrackers, starring Ben Stiller, is set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Linda Cardellini and Edi Patterson.

Stiller's versatile career includes directing, earning Emmy nominations, and starring in popular comedies.

An intriguing project which is set to premiere at one of the world's biggest film festivals just got an exciting new look. The first still from Nutcrackers, the comedy/drama which is set to premiere on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival, has been officially released. The still shows leading star Ben Stiller in a grocery store with what appears to be his four nephews, looking a bit overwhelmed; but who wouldn't be in this situation? The film is set to follow Mike (Stiller) as he is thrust into a complicated situation in which he must take care of his four nephews. The synopsis states that Nutcrackers draws inspiration from real world events and creates a thrilling and inspiring narrative that will unite all who watch.

In addition to Stiller, Nutcrackers also boasts an impressive ensemble of Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Toby Huss, and Tim Heidecker. Cardellini has been nominated for three Emmys for her work in Dead to Me and Mad Men, and is also known for playing Laura Barton, wife of Clint Barton, in several MCU projects. Nutcrackers will be helmed by David Gordon Green, who most previously directed the modern Halloween revival trilogy starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and the script for Nutcrackers comes from Leland Douglas, who has worked primarily on short films in his budding career.

What Else Has Ben Stiller Been Doing Recently?

Close

Few names in the entertainment industry are as synonymous with good comedy as Ben Stiller. Whether it's his performance as Derek in the Zoolander films, or playing the ridiculous and over-the-top White Goodman opposite Vince Vaughn in Dodgeball, it's hard to sit down and watch a Stiller film without laughing. Many will also know him from the Night at the Museum films, which will not critically acclaimed, hold a massive following and are regarded as some of the most fun family movies out there.

However, Stiller is much more than just an actor. He's been directing movies all the way back to the late 90s, helming films he also starred in such as Tropic Thunder with Robert Downey Jr., and more recently, in Zoolander 2. He has also directed several episodes of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance, which he received an Emmy nomination for. Stiller wears many hats, and his performance in Nutcrackers may very well be another impressive one to go in his filmography.

Nutcrackers will premiere on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival. Check out the first look image from the film above and check out Stiller's Emmy Award-nominated directorial work in Severance, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Creator Dan Erickson Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Seasons 2 Directors Ben Stiller

WATCH ON APPLE TV+