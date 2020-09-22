Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette Reteam for Apple’s Detective Series ‘High Desert’

After working together on Showtime’s acclaimed limited series Escape at Dannemora, Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette are re-teaming for Apple’s comedic detective series High Desert, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress will play Peggy, a former addict who decides to make a new start for herself as a private investigator following the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

The series was created and written by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie), who will also serve as executive producers, as will Arquette. Stiller has agreed to direct the first episode and executive produce the half-hour series under his Red Hour Films banner alongside Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally will also serve as executive producers on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment.

High Desert hails from Apple Studios, and marks Apple’s second series with Stiller and Arquette, who serve as executive producers on the streamer’s upcoming workplace thriller Severance starring Adam Scott and Arquette.

Arquette and Stiller both received Emmy nominations for Escape at Dannemora, for which Stiller won the DGA Award, and Arquette won a Golden Globe as well as a SAG Award. She previously won an Oscar for Boyhood and an Emmy for The Act.

Stiller is no stranger to detective stories, having played Bill Pullman‘s assistant in Jake Kasdan‘s mystery comedy Zero Effect, and if High Desert is anything like that late-’90s oddity, it could be a lot of fun. Beyond her limited drama series, Arquette is a proven TV star thanks to Medium, and I dig the idea of her working with the team behind Nurse Jackie and Damages.

Meanwhile, Apple loves this kind of content, as the streaming giant is also developing a comedic murder mystery titled The Afterparty with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as a Canadian detective series from Robert Downey Jr. Click here to read about The Afterparty, and click here to find out what Iron Man has been working on of late.