The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has fans far and wide and that includes some celebrities. Like Ben Stiller, who recently revealed that he is a fan of the franchise. Stiller, who directed the hit Apple TV+ series Severance, was doing promotion for the film when he stopped by SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. There, Stiller and host Andy Cohen talked about how Stiller actually really loved the Bravo show. Stiller shared that he got into the show and talked to his daughter, Ella Stiller, about it and has even been told to get into other parts of the franchise.

The two began talking about the franchise when Stiller started to ask how involved Cohen was in the production of the series. Stiller and the team behind Severance have faced a lot of questions about how long it took the show to come out with Season 2 as the first season aired back in 2022. As a response, Stiller talked about how long editing can take. “When you’re making Real Housewives, how long does it take you? Come on. Right? ‘Cause you get into those edits, right? Do you edit all those episodes?” Cohen confirmed that he gives notes on every episode.

Andy Cohen and Ben Still Talk The Real Housewives of New York City

Image via Universal Pictures

Stiller then went on to praise the editing on the series. “It’s really well edited that show,” Ben said while talking specifically about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I’m totally serious.” He talked about the show's “humor and the irony” and then confirmed that the only show he regularly watched was Beverly Hills but did say that other people have told him to try and watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “I only have bandwidth for so many Real Housewives shows,” Stiller said.

As the two continued to talk, Stiller did mention that his daughter wanted him to get into The Real Housewives of New York City. When Stiller commented that it meant he had to watch over 10 seasons of a show to catch up, Cohen quickly responded by telling Stiller he didn't have to watch that much. “No you don’t. We’ll talk about it.” While it can feel like snub, it is worth noting that if Stiller wanted to keep up with the conversation of current seasons with his daughter, he could just start with Season 14 of the show with the new reboot cast and go from there. You can see Stiller's show Severance on Apple TV+

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Cast John Turturro , Christopher Walken , Adam Scott , Britt Lower , Zach Cherry , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Michael Chernus Patricia Arquette , Sarah Bock , Marc Geller , Michael Cumpsty Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Character(s) Mark Scout , Helly Riggs , Dylan George , Seth Milchick , Devon , Ms. Casey , Ricken Hale , Irving Bailiff , Burt Goodman , Harmony Cobel , Miss Huang , Kier Eagan , Doug Graner Story By dan erickson Writers Dan Erickson Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ Directors Ben Stiller Showrunner Dan Erickson , Mark Friedman Expand

Stream on Apple TV+