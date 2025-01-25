There are not many actors who go on to become successful directors. Ben Stiller has somehow managed to pull off dual responsibilities in films like Zoolander (and its sequel) and Tropic Thunder. Even though he's begun to focus more on directing high-caliber television series such as Severance and Escape from Dannemora, Stiller's resume is filled with interesting acting projects as well (including comedy classics such as The Cable Guy, There's Something About Mary, Meet the Parents, and the Night at the Museum series.) With this stacked list of credits, you would think that Stiller could tackle anything. Well, everything except sketch comedy, that is.

Ben Stiller Had an Extremely Short Run on 'SNL'

Stiller was cast in the famous sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, back in 1988. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Stiller noted that he was originally drawn to the series because he thought it would help distinguish him from his famous parents. Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara gained popularity as regulars on The Ed Sullivan Show, and Stiller admitted that joining the SNL cast was "more just wanting to individuate from my father, wanting to be my own person, not being into their comedy." He also had grand ambitions to be a director and thought he could create short films for the series (like the Lonely Island or Please Don't Destroy digital shorts we're used to today). However, Stiller was in for a rude awakening when he realized that he'd actually need to participate in the live sketches as well. He stated, "I knew that I couldn't do well there because I wasn't great at live performing. My mom would have been better on the show. I got too nervous, I didn't enjoy it, and I wanted to be making short films."

Stiller quit Saturday Night Live after just four episodes. He's not even the cast member with the shortest stint on the sketch comedy show (that would be Laurie Metcalf, who only appeared in one episode), but Stiller confesses that SNL creator Lorne Michaels wasn't exactly thrilled with his departure. Stiller remembers, "[Michaels] was like, 'Okay, Ben's going to do what Ben's going to do.' It wasn't great." It doesn't seem like Michaels held any kind of long-lasting grudge though. Stiller was asked to host the show in 1998 and 2011 and has made several cameos over the years. Luckily, Stiller listened to his gut when it came to where he wanted his career to go. Shortly after quitting SNL, Stiller was given the opportunity to make those short films he had in mind with The Ben Stiller Show on MTV. He said, "It had been my dream to be on Saturday Night Live, but looking back on it, I don't remember exactly how I had the gumption, but for whatever reason, I followed that instinct [to quit.]"

Ben Stiller Has Carved Out His Own Path as a Director