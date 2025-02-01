Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 3.Ben Stiller will always be known as one of the greatest comedic actors of all time thanks to his roles in movies like Tropic Thunder and Meet the Parents, but he's become known as an exemplary director in this later stage of his career, particularly thanks to his Emmy-nominated work on Severance. The first three episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+, and one of the more intriguing points of contention this season has been Mark Scout (Adam Scott) reintegrating after learning his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) is alive. During a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Stiller spoke about shooting the reintegration scenes that often show characters going back and forth from innie and outie, and it's not as reliant on things like visual effects as you might expect:

"For me, I look to films and filmmakers who've done that really well. I draw a lot of inspiration from Michel Gondry and Chris Nolan, who I think are just incredibly good at creating visual effects sequences that don't feel like they're visual effects. We actually don't really use hardly any visual effects for those sequences. It's more about shooting the different environments, the sort of permutations of Mark on the table in the conference room, Mark on the table in the conference room in his basement, Mark and his innie on the table in the conference room in his basement, Mark and his outie. We do all the different permutations for real, and then it's just a matter of cutting them together in the editing room. That's something we're building off of from the first season. I think Uta Briesewitz, one of our directors, did really beautiful work with that."

After hearing Stiller detail his process for bringing a reintegration scene to life, it makes complete sense that there is no VFX or CGI, and instead only multiple shots cut together to make it seem like the same person in different places at once. It also stands to reason that Stiller was inspired by someone like Christopher Nolan, who has done this same thing plenty of times before, including most recently in Oppenheimer when J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is being interrogated, and it seems like he's in multiple places at once. Mark turned down reintegration in Severance Season 1, but now that he knows it's his only chance to reunite with his wife, he has no choice other than to reintegrate and hope the procedure doesn't kill him like it did Petey.

How Many Emmys Was ‘Severance’ Season 1 Nominated For?

The first season of Severance won two Emmys for Outstanding Musical Composition and Outstanding Main Title Design, which go hand in hand as two of the best parts of the show, but it was nominated for 14 awards in total. Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken all received acting nominations for their work in Season 1, although none of them ultimately took home the trophy. Ben Stiller was also nominated for an Emmy for his work directing Season 1, and while he also didn't bring home an award, he may very well claim gold in Season 2. Severance was also nominated in other categories, like Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Drama Series.

