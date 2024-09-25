Ben Stiller is known for working on timeless comedies that can entertain the audience with unpredictable twists and surprising celebrity appearances. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the artist is back at it again with The Dink. Stiller will have a supporting role in the movie, while also serving as a producer. The performer has assembled a very talented cast in order to bring the sports story to life. While his other comedic productions have been centered around family issues and the world of Zoolander, The Dink will dive deep into the world of pickleball.

Jake Johnson will step into the shoes of a tennis professional who is clearly past the prime of his career. The protagonist will have to play pickleball in order to save a club and to earn the respect of his father. Unfortunately for him, he's never been a fan of pickleball. Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris will also star in The Dish. Details surrounding the character played by the Nightmare Alley star haven't been disclosed yet. As if the star-studded cast wasn't enough to make the comedy appealing, Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Roddick will also play a supporting role in the upcoming project.

Josh Greenbaum will direct The Dink. The filmmaker previously worked on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The charismatic comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo proved that the artist has a very capable eye for making audiences laugh, making him a wonderful choice to tackle The Dink. The screenplay for the upcoming movie was written by Sean Clements, who was previously involved with Workaholics. Principal photography for the new film produced by Ben Stiller is scheduled to begin in November.

Ben Stiller Continues a Streak of Success

Before preparing to turn The Dink into a reality, Ben Stiller kept himself busy with television series such as High Desert and In the Dark. The comedic actor has been working as an executive producer for years, going beyond his abilities seen on the screen. When it comes to his work as a performer, Stiller's voice was heard in Severance and in Krapopolis. After decades of making audiences laugh with his unforgettable comedic roles, Ben Stiller is ready to explore the new stage of his career by producing projects that will expand the legacy of his acclaimed career. The Dink looks like yet another step in the right direction for the Night at the Museum star.

A release date for The Dish hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Night at the Museum is available to watch on Hulu.

Night at the Museum Night at the Museum is a comedy adventure film directed by Shawn Levy. It tells the story of Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), a night shift security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City who realizes that all the exhibits in the museum come to life at night. The cast includes Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt, Patrick Gallagher as Attila the Hun, and Mizuo Peck and Sacagawea. Release Date December 26, 2006 Director Shawn Levy Cast Ben Stiller , Carla Gugino , Robin Williams , Dick Van Dyke , Mickey Rooney , Bill Cobbs Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Robert Ben Garant , Thomas Lennon Expand

