This year marks the 20th anniversary of the cult classic comedy Zoolander and Ben Stiller and crew had a number of interesting revelations to share about the film. In an exclusive interview with Esquire, Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Milla Jovovich detailed some of the decisions and behind-the-scenes work that went into developing the fashion world around Derek Zoolander and they revealed how some of the most iconic casting choices almost never came to be.

For one, Owen Wilson nearly missed out on being the "so hot right now" supermodel Hansel due to other engagements. Stiller insisted that Wilson was their first choice for the part, but they held auditions when it seemed like he wouldn't be available for the role. The bigger revelation, however, is that Jake Gyllenhaal could've taken his place.

Stiller revealed that the one audition he remembered from the shoot was a young Gyllenhaal fresh off of October Sky playing a very comedic, wide-eyed Hansel. Still, it wasn't meant to be and Wilson crushed the role in a now-iconic performance.

Stiller also noted that the villainous fashion mogul Mugatu was almost played by Andy Dick rather than Will Ferrell. In fact, Dick was their first choice for the role before a sitcom engagement threw a wrench into their scheduling. "Now it's impossible for me to picture anybody but Will doing it," Stiller stated. Ferrell's weird and wacky take on Mugatu, especially with his iconic "one look" rant near the end of the movie, added to the absurdity that made Zoolander a beloved comedy.

Taylor and Jovovich also discussed their roles and how they ended up in the film. Taylor was originally sitting out of auditions for the film, but after several actors, notably including Kate Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker, turned down the spot as Matilda, Stiller offered it to Taylor, citing her relationship with Paramount to convince her to join in. Jovovich, as an actor and model, was brought on to legitimize the film's fashion industry setting according to Stiller. She wanted to make the role her own and add little details and quirks that not only made the character of Katinka unique but also defied her model background.

The Zoolander we got is a far cry from what could've been. Imagine a film where Stiller is flanked by Gyllenhaal, Dick, and Hudson rather than Wilson, Ferrell, and Taylor. It's hard to say whether it would've hit the same notes or had the same appeal that the comedy we received did, but fate and the universe aligned to give us the iconic movie we have today.

