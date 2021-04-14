With In the Earth opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with writer-director Ben Wheatley about making his pandemic-inspired horror movie. Made in secret last year, the film is about a scientist and a park scout who must venture deep in the forest on an equipment run while the world is dealing with a disastrous virus. As their journey unfolds, they begin to question what is going on around them and if the forest is coming to life. The cast includes Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, Reece Shearsmith, John Hollingworth and Mark Monero.

During the interview, Wheatley talked about where the idea came from, what it was like filming during a pandemic, what he learned from George Romero interviews about the horror genre, how he wanted to make something in relationship with Kill List and Field in England, how much he debates his opening and closing shots, why he doesn’t like deleted scenes, and more. In addition, he revealed the TV series he’d like to guest direct, his love of Blade Runner, and why he wanted to direct The Meg sequel.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

Ben Wheatley:

What TV series would he like to guest write and direct?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

After saying he has seen Blade Runner many times we talk about which version is his favorite.

If he could get the financing for anything, what would he make and why?

How did COVID impact the filmmaking of In the Earth?

Why did he want to tell this story and where did the story come from?

How he learned from George Romero interviews that horror can look at things going on in the moment through the prism of the horror genre.

On wanting to make another horror film and something in relationship with Kill List and Field in England.

How much does he debate his opening and closing shots?

What did he learn about the film in the editing room?

Did he have a longer cut of In the Earth and a lot of deleted scenes?

Why he doesn’t like to release deleted scenes.

What did he want to make The Meg sequel?

Where are they in the development of the sequel?

