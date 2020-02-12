Ben Whishaw and Director Aneil Karia Talk ’Surge’, ‘Cloud Atlas’ and ‘No Time to Die’

–

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Aneil Karia’s feature directorial debut, Surge. The film features a fantastic performance by Ben Whishaw and takes place over twenty-four hours in London. In the film, Whishaw’s character leads a modest life and works at Heathrow airport. After a weird encounter on the job, he goes on an unlikely and reckless journey around the city while constantly pushing against the norms of society. I’m not sure how much will be revealed in the marketing, so I’m holding back being specific. Surge also stars Ellie Haddington, Ian Gelder and Jasmine Jobson.

Shortly before seeing the film, I sat down with Whishaw and Karia at the Collider Studio at Sundance. They talked about how the project came about, why Whishaw wanted to play the role, how Karia’s research into bank robbers helped shape the film, the editing process, how they each like to work on set, and more. In addition, Whishaw talked about making Cloud Atlas and what fans can look forward to in director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Ben Whishaw and Aneil Karia: