Fresh off his appearance in the hit Netflix series Black Doves, in which he starred alongside Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw is experiencing box office success with Paddington in Peru, the long-awaited third installment in the beloved children's franchise. Thanks to the film's strong performance so far, Whishaw's career box office haul has passed an impressive milestone globally. Whishaw has appeared in films of all shapes and sizes over the years, from indie dramas such as Passages to billion-dollar-grossing blockbusters such as Skyfall.

Paddington in Peru has generated over $130 million at the worldwide box office so far, pushing Whishaw's cumulative haul past the $4.3 billion mark. This puts Whishaw ahead of actors such as Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston, Mark Strong, Christoph Waltz, and Jesse Eisenberg. In a matter of days, Whishaw will overtake fellow Brits Hugh Grant and Kenneth Branagh. Interestingly, Whishaw is currently only around $50 million shy of passing John Krasinski's career haul, which he likely will, considering how well the Paddington movies tend to do. The franchise has generated over $700 million worldwide, with the first installment having grossed over $300 million globally.

The most successful film that Whishaw has been a part of is the James Bond hit Skyfall, which grossed over $1.1 billion globally. Whishaw debuted as the "quartermaster" Q in the film; it's a role that he reprised in Spectre (over $870 million worldwide), and No Time to Die (over $750 million worldwide). Some of his other major hits, besides the three Paddington films, include Mary Poppins Returns (nearly $350 million worldwide), and Perfume: Story of a Murderer (over $130 million). Whishaw has balanced his theatrical output with appearances in several successful television shows, such as London Spy, A Very English Scandal, and the fourth season of Fargo.

The 'Paddington' Movies Have Been Beloved by Audiences and Critics