Two years after Ben Whishaw and director Ira Sachs came to the Sundance Film Festival together for the seductive and heartbreaking romantic drama Passages, they've reunited in Park City, Utah for another team-up. Their latest, Peter Hujar's Day, is a biographical adaptation of the book of the same name by writer Linda Rosenkrantz about the titular groundbreaking photographer, played by the Skyfall star, and his intimate conversations with Rosenkrantz (Rebecca Hall) about his run-ins with various literary and cultural icons and the realities of everyday life as an artist in New York City. However, this won't be their last time collaborating in a New York setting. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at our interview studio in the Rendezvous Cinema Center, they revealed their next project and teased that work would be underway very soon.

When the pair were asked what they had planned to work on next this year, Sachs responded "We’re going to make a film," before Whishaw clarified "We're going to make a film together." Compared to Peter Hujar's Day, this will be an original project without any source material to draw from according to Sachs. "Unlike these things, we actually do write a script," he continued. "These things that they make for other forms of media." The film will be titled The Man I Love and, though neither could share much about the story they had planned, the director was able to give some impression of what to expect through the setting and time period. "It's a film set in the late ‘80s in New York City."

Whishaw and Sachs are moving fast toward filming, though they're in a bit of a time crunch given the former's commitment. Following its successful debut on Netflix this past December, the political spy thriller series Black Doves starring Whishaw opposite Keira Knightley was swiftly picked up for a second season, which also plans to get back underway later this year. "Well, we have to shoot before Black Doves," Sachs pointed out when asked about production before Whishaw added "The summer. We're going to do it in the summer." Another Sundance appearance in 2026 might be pushing things for The Man I Love, but that filming window means they could be hitting the festival circuit together sometime later next year.

What Else Is on the Docket for Whishaw After 'Peter Hujar's Day'?

Close

Aside from The Man I Love and Black Doves Season 2, Whishaw has a mostly clean schedule ahead as far as acting goes. That's not to say viewers won't see him in a new film anytime soon though. Next month, on Valentine's Day, the U.S. will finally welcome him back as everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear, with Paddington in Peru. The live-action animated adventure, which hit theaters in the U.K. in November, sends Paddington and the Brown family on a journey through the jungles of Peru to find his lost Aunt Lucy after she vanished mysteriously from the Home for Retired Bears. What starts as a trip to reunite their family becomes a treacherous trek as they find themselves on the path to the mythical El Dorado alongside Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas). Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Carla Tous, and Olivia Colman round out the delightful cast.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Peter Hujar's Day and The Man I Love ahead of filming on the latter. We'll have much more coverage from Sundance throughout the week as the festival continues.