Actor Ben Whishaw is currently captivating audiences in the Netflix spy thriller Black Doves. In the series, he plays Sam Young, a triggerman assassin with exceptional spy skills. While it might be Whishaw's latest spy role, it's certainly not his first. Of course, he is known for playing the iconic character "Q" in the latest Bond films, Spectre and No Time to Die, but he also had a much heavier and more emotional role in the five-part series London Spy. While his character Danny is not a spy in the traditional sense, the events of the series pull him into the treacherous world of espionage, where Danny will need to use his natural instincts to solve a heartbreaking mystery.

What Is 'London Spy' About?

Whishaw plays Danny Holt, a gregarious romantic who falls in love with the enigmatic Alex (Edward Holcroft). They begin a whirlwind romance for eight months until, suddenly, Alex goes missing. When he goes to his flat to look for him, Danny horrifically discovers Alex's dead body. Things begin to completely unravel from there as Danny learns from the police that Alex has been lying to him since the day they met. Danny's older friend Scottie (Jim Broadbent) explains to him that Alex's real name is in fact Alistair and that he was an MI6 agent.

Not only does Danny now need to clear his name and avoid being framed for Alex's death, but he is now determined to prove that he was murdered. Danny's transformation from a man in love to someone deeply entrenched in the covert operations of the British intelligence world is a truly compelling journey. Whishaw brilliantly captures Danny's vulnerability and confusion as he's thrust into this harsh and dangerous world. Compared to the other spy characters he's played, Whishaw's Danny is ill-equipped for covert operations, but he's able to use his natural instincts and relentless determination to find the truth and seek justice for the man he loved.

Whishaw Is Brilliant As Danny, a Grieving Romantic With Great Spy Instincts in 'London Spy'

Close

Whishaw delivers poignant performances as grieving men in both Black Doves and London Spy, though the sources of their grief and the circumstances surrounding it are vastly different. In Black Doves, the man that Sam loves, Michael (Omari Douglas), is still alive but feels betrayed when he finds out the truth about Sam being a spy. In many ways, Whishaw is playing the opposite role in London Spy, as the boyfriend who is now learning the truth. He, of course, is grieving the loss of Alex but is unable to do it properly while he needs to defend himself at every turn.

There's a moment in Episode 2 when Danny learns that his old friend Scottie also used to be a spy. Scottie tells him, "romantics make unreliable spies", which has many meanings as the series goes on. It's ironic, because Danny is clearly a romantic, declaring that even after only eight months, he thought he'd spend the rest of his life with Alex, but, in many ways, Danny is instinctively a very good spy. He's had to live life a certain way as a gay man, always needing to be observant and occasionally hiding the truth about who he is.

While London Spy doesn't show the world of espionage in a flashy way, like Black Doves, its quieter and slower approach still makes for a compelling story, well written by the show's creator, Tom Rob Smith. Whishaw's portrayal of Danny is easily one of his finest performances as this unconventional spy, grieving the loss of the man he loved and fighting for the truth. So, if you're doing a Ben Whishaw espionage thriller marathon, be sure to include this gripping and poignant espionage series.

All episodes of London Spy are available for purchase on YouTube in the U.S.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE