This Is Going to Hurt is a dramatic and darkly comedic look at the UK healthcare system. Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay, the real-life former doctor who wrote the TV series, and the book that it’s based on. The story follows Adam’s time as a junior doctor in the obstetrics and gynecology ward at an NHS hospital, exploring the emotional toll this high-stress environment takes on doctors.

The book, This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, also has Adam at its center, as the narrative uses his old journal entries from his time as a junior doctor. The series loosely adapts much of Kay’s medical experiences, but for the sake of turning private journal entries into a full-fledged drama, some liberties have been taken. The struggles, sadness, stress, and finding the humor in the most difficult of times are all explored in the story, showing some humanity within the medical field, where so often it can falter under pressure.

‘This Is Going to Hurt’ Paints a Picture of What It’s Like To Work at an NHS Hospital

Image via BBC

Because of the book’s source material, narrative structure, and laws regarding patient-doctor confidentiality, the TV series adaptation of This Is Going to Hurt had to be “a relatively loose adaptation,” Kay explains in an interview with Newsweek. However, there are some events in the show that are directly lifted from the book. These include the likes of Adam removing an engagement ring from a woman’s vagina, or awkwardly sewing up a misaligned dolphin tattoo. His work covers matters of life, death, and everything in between. "I’m sure people who have read the book will recognise lots of the scenes and hopefully feel that it’s still as funny, sad and of course repulsive as they remember," Kay says in an interview with Radio Times.

This Is Going to Hurt is not just a portrait of doctors for the sake of gaining sympathy, but it’s a desperate plea for help to try and change the NHS system for the better, at a time when governments across the globe are perpetually talking about budget cuts to healthcare. While some of the specifics may have been altered for the show, the level of stress in the hospital, the amount of blood in an operating room, the bureaucracy of the NHS, and the way the system is outdated and understaffed, are all based on reality. These are the most important true aspects of the story and paint the picture of the pressures of working for the NHS from all angles. Things that happen to Adam and his colleagues are based on things that these doctors are experiencing in real life. "What I wanted, which thankfully happened, was the people who work in hospitals that say 'yeah, it's like that,’” says Kay.

‘This Is Going to Hurt’ Elevates the Book in Important Ways

Close

The television series expands Adam’s world from the book by including his colleagues, a boyfriend, friends, and family. In the series, he often makes excuses for missing his friends’ huge life events and spends hardly any quality time with his boyfriend, as he sleeps in his car more often than in his own bed. When he does spend time with the people he loves, Adam is either sleep-deprived, miserable about something that happened at work or is called away at the last minute for a medical emergency. His work takes a huge toll on his personal life, and maintaining any sort of relationship is extremely difficult for him.

While Adam’s personal life is explored in the series more than in the book, the biggest difference between the two is the series’ addition of Shruti Acharya, played by Ambika Mod. Shruti doesn’t appear at all in the book, yet is the most important character in the show — possibly even more so than Adam in many ways. Her character has been created for the show to emphasize the strain put on doctors’ mental health. The addition of Shruti elevates the series to an emotional level the book never quite reaches. "The TV show is essentially an exploration of mental health and coping amongst doctors," Kay confirms.

Ben Whishaw Embodies the Essence of Adam Kay and the Stress of Being a Junior Doctor

While Shruti may be at the emotional core of This Is Going to Hurt, Adam is on the surface, guiding the audience through the experience of working in NHS medicine. Whishaw’s performance as Adam is engaging and on point, as he struggles to keep it together while under pressure. He breaks the fourth wall and speaks with a pent-up, fast-paced energy that depicts the stress he’s under. He speaks bluntly to the camera to convey the mood and stakes, with lines as cutting as, “you’re generally sailing the ship alone — a ship that's massive, and on fire, and no one’s had the time to teach you how to sail."

He captures the essence of Adam; in particular, the way he uses humor as a coping mechanism. It’s an intense performance that deals with very serious subject matter, held together with black humor, punctuated perfectly by Whishaw. Especially in comparison to hearing Adam Kay himself read the audiobook of his work, it’s uncanny how on-the-nose Whishaw manages to portray him. This Is Going to Hurt is Ben Whishaw’s best role and best performance to date. The drama and dark humor are perfectly balanced in the series, with writer Adam Kay having recreated a masterful account of being a junior doctor. Through the criticism, chaos, and darkness, This Is Going to Hurt is a love letter to the NHS, universal healthcare in general, and the people who sacrifice themselves to make it work at all costs.

This Is Going To Hurt Release Date February 8, 2022 Cast Ben Whishaw , Ambika Mod , Alex Jennings , Michele Austin , Rory Fleck Byrne , Ashley McGuire , Kadiff Kirwan Creator(s) Adam Kay

This Is Going to Hurt is available to stream on AMC+ in the U.S.

Watch on AMC+