IFC Films has released a new teaser trailer for Paul Verhoeven's highly-anticipated historical biopic, Benedetta. Set in 17th-century France, the film follows the titular nun (Virginie Ebira) as she begins to experience disturbing religious and erotic visions, culminating in a forbidden affair with another nun, Daphne Patakia’s Bartolomea.

The trailer presents the kind of breathless mix of eroticism and violence we might expect of the Basic Instinct and Total Recall director, but with the potent addition of religious imagery. The overwhelming effect of these images is mirrored in Benedetta's increasingly harried appearance, as though her own visions are on the brink of consuming her. Bringing Benedetta to the brink of disaster, the trailer ends on a tense cliffhanger, all but demanding admission to the film.

Based on true events, the film adapts Judith C. Brown's 1986 book Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Verhoeven wrote the script, along with screenwriter David Birke. The two previously worked together on Verhoeven's most recent film, 2016's Elle. They're joined by Elle collaborators Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt as producers, along with Snowden producer Jerome Seydoux. Other cast includes Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, and Herve Pierre.

Originally slated to premiere at 2019's Cannes Film Festival, a surgery forced Verhoeven to delay the release to the 2020 festival, which was subsequently canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Benedetta finally saw release at the 2021 festival in July, opening to critical acclaim, much of which is featured in the new trailer. If the movie manages to be even a fraction as alluring and disturbing, it certainly will be worth the hype.

Benedetta arrives in theaters and on video on demand on December 3. Check out the teaser trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Benedetta:

A 17th-century nun in Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair. Based on Judith C. Brown's Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy.

