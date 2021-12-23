Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 film Showgirls was not well-received upon its initial release. Scratch that, the feature was universally despised and became shorthand for “bad cinema” almost instantly. Time has been kind to Showgirls, though, and a large cult following has developed around the project. It also appears Verhoeven himself has no regrets over Showgirls given that his latest directorial effort, Benedetta, doesn’t just refuse to apologize for that earlier work. It doubles down on critical elements from that motion picture, crafting a spiritual sequel to Showgirls that’s downright divine.

Part of what makes Benedetta work in this regard is that it isn’t just a regurgitation of everything Showgirls already did. There are lots of details that separate the two Verhoeven works, including Benedetta being based on a true story. Benedetta Carlini (played by Virginie Efira) was a nun in the 17th-century who, as depicted here, claimed to both have visions from God himself and be a vessel for this holy figure. She also carried out a forbidden sexual relationship with fellow nun Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia). Verhoeven didn’t craft this tale from whole cloth; history has already provided a template for him to explore themes crucial to Showgirls.

This interpretation of the story (which does take great historical liberties with reality) mirrors Showgirls first and foremost by being set in an environment designed from the ground up to strip women of their autonomy. Las Vegas in Showgirls is a place where women are sexualized, but by and large, don’t have agency over that sexualization, they’re at the mercy of male authority figures who see women as ways to get money. In Benedetta, the source of subdued female autonomy is a convent, which runs in the opposite direction as Vegas. Sex isn’t allowed here, but women are still expected to follow strict rules that put them at the mercy of male whims.

Verhoeven highlights the ridiculousness of these stifling backdrops by accentuating the madcap details of both Showgirls and Benedetta. Each film is utterly ridiculous, but so is the normalization of women getting treated like objects devoid of a unique perspective. Is the extreme pool orgasm in Showgirls any more outrageous than real-world examples of misogyny? Are the over-dramatic dream scenes in Benedetta, where the titular character has steamy harlequin fantasies about Jesus Christ, any more preposterous than the reality of outwardly misogynistic political figures getting to have the final say on the rights of women?

Through these individual features, Verhoeven takes the bones of specific dramas (erotic thrillers for Showgirls, nunsploitation for Benedetta) and ramps up their stylized qualities to provide gripping social commentary. Both of these works also go out of their way to emphasize the raw reality of their female leads rather than the glossy dream girl image society wants them to adhere to. This is especially apparent in Benedetta, which centers the first extended interaction between Benedetta and Bartolomea around the duo going to the bathroom next to each other, complete with an extended fart gag and comments about using hay as toilet paper.

These moments of authentic day-to-day life for women tie into another key similarity between the two projects; the sexual autonomy of women. In both films, the most provocative thing a woman can do is have her own sexual agency, not to mention using that agency in a queer manner. Whereas traditional sexual entertainment designed for the male gaze is depicted with frank and unglamorous camerawork in Showgirls, a lunchtime rendezvous between Nomi Malone (Elizabeth Berkley) and Cristal Connors (Gina Gershon) full of subdued flirting is dripping with sexual tension. The screen drips with underlying passion, a sharp contrast to the dutiful nature of sex as demanded by societal norms.

There’s a similar sense of secretive but no less vivid sexual tension in the most intimate moments between Benedetta and Bartolomea. Verhoeven makes time for us to see this connection, but also to see the cost of it in a conventional society. When Benedetta is later called to court under suspicions of faking her religious epiphanies, what really irks the Catholic priests assembled isn’t the possibilities of lies, but the potentiality for same-sex intimacy. Sexual autonomy from women isn’t just transgressive in both Benedetta and Showgirls, it’s also perceived as a rebuke against the very fabric of society itself.

On a darker note, both productions also demonstrate the ways women (especially white women) can turn against each other in a society that says there’s only a finite amount of room at the top for powerful women. Rather than working to remake society so that power is spread more evenly, the women in Showgirls and Benedetta are shown to be more interested in grabbing what power they can for themselves. Malone’s pivotal example of crossing a line in her character arc is when she sabotages Connors so that she can take her place on stage, while the convent in Benedetta is full of scheming nuns hoping to restore the power status quo.

The restrictions society places on women don’t just inspire suffering, they can also inspire women to partake in the subjugation themselves. This is most tragically rendered in the ending of Benedetta, when the titular character opts to return to her convent, which just almost set her on fire, rather than staying with Bartolomea and making a life on their own. The allure of power inspires this would-be Messiah to return to a societal structure that hates her rather than blaze unique trails. Much like Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos or Shiv Roy on Succession, Verhoeven uses Showgirls and Benedetta to explore how the pressures of living in a restrictive society can cause women to look out for only number one.

On a significantly more lighthearted note, perhaps the most entertaining shared quality of these two Verhoeven films comes with their inescapable femme queer undertones. Rather than being somber projects attaching their respective stories to the anchor of grim realism, Showgirls and Benedetta are packed with campy moments of maximalist visuals and dialogue deliveries perfect for midnight movie screenings. Each project has lots to offer in terms of social commentary condemning powerful institutional forces in the world, but they’re also undeniably a riot to watch, especially with other people.

More than 25 years after Showgirls, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta returns to the aesthetic, themes, and approach to women that made that 1995 film so widely derided in its day. By sticking to his guns and refusing to back away from the unique qualities of Showgirls, Verhoeven has delivered a fascinating spiritual sequel in Benedetta. Among its many achievements, this newest feature from the auteur reflects how deeply entrenched restrictive gender norms are in the world. The same institutional forces that constricted Nomi Malone in Las Vegas in the 1990s were still around in 17th-century Italy. Verhoeven’s expansive approach to this topic has created two works in his filmography as rich in subtext as they are in campy entertainment.

