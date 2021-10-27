IFC Films has just released a new trailer for the upcoming Paul Verhoeven film, Benedetta. The film, which premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival after a two-year delay due to COVID, received the polarized response typical of a Verhoeven project, will be released to a limited number of theaters this December. The film will also be available through VOD at a later date.

Benedetta is a historical drama based on historian Judith C. Brown's 1986 book, Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy which covers the controversy surrounding the life of Benedetta Carlini, a 17th-century Italian nun who allegedly experienced intense spiritual visions and stigmata. Virginie Efira stars as the titular nun, who blurs the line between saint and sinner in her religious fervor, pushing both religious and sexual boundaries, and raising questions within her convent. Charlotte Rampling and Lambert Wilson also star as two figures within the church attempting to uncover the truth behind Benedetta's visions and the motives behind them.

This is Paul Verhoeven's first film since Elle, which was released in 2016, also starring Virginie Efira, along with Isabelle Huppert. Benedetta is sure to inspire controversy, featuring Verhoeven's well-known tendency to swing between shocking imagery and seething social commentary. Verhoeven is most known for films such as Starship Troopers, Showgirls, and Total Recall, if that gives you any indication of what to expect from this titillating period piece. Benedetta is produced by IFC Films. The film was written by Paul Verhoeven and David Birke, who als oworked with Verhoeven on Elle.

Benedetta will be released to select theaters on December 3, 2021. It will be released to video on demand on December 21. You can check out the newly released trailer below:

