Benedict Cumberbatch has taken Doctor Strange fans on a rollercoaster ride recently. Late last week, the acclaimed actor surprised moviegoers by revealing that his popular character will not be appearing in the 2026 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday, despite having played an important role in the most recent Avengers films: 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

However, days later, he stated that he was mistaken and that Doctor Strange would actually be present in the movie. He seems more confident about his involvement in the subsequent film, Avengers: Secret Wars, tentatively scheduled for a 2027 release, noting that Strange has a significant role in that entry, although, as he notes in his most recent statement, his confusion over Doomsday calls the accuracy of much of his talk on the subject into question. But whatever the case, and despite fans understandably wanting to see as much of the character as they can, the truth is that Strange doesn’t necessarily need to be in both parts of the duology, for various reasons, and if he must be excluded from one film, Doomsday is the more logical choice.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Might Not Have Room for Doctor Strange — And That's OK