The film is said to be about a peasant revolt in England.

Hot off his Academy Award-nominated performance in Power of the Dog and the box office success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch is showing no signs of slowing down. Deadline is reporting that a film collaboration between the actor and Academy Award-nominated director Paul Greengrass is currently being shopped around the Cannes Film Market.

The film, titled The Hood, is said to be in a similar vein to Braveheart and Gladiator. Written by Greengrass with him planning to direct as well, the film is said to be a period drama. Cumberbatch will reportedly star in the film as the leader of a peasant revolt in England. Not much else about the film is known at this time.

Cumberbatch is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, being nominated for Power of the Dog and The Imitation Game. Cumberbatch first made a name for himself to international audiences when he began starring in the hit BBC drama Sherlock as the titular Sherlock Holmes, a role which earned him three BAFTA nominations and one Emmy win. His name then began to grow even bigger as he starred as the dragon Smaug in The Hobbit trilogy and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange. The actor has also appeared in films like 12 Years a Slave, Black Mass, and 1917. Currently, he is filming an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for director Wes Anderson.

As a director, Greengrass is largely known for his historical dramatizations. Greengrass directed the film United 93, about the September 11th terrorist attack, which earned him a BAFTA win and Academy Award nomination for directing. His other historical dramatizations include Bloody Sunday, about the massacre of Irish civilians by British soldiers during a protest, Captain Phillips, about the hijacking of an American cargo ship by Somali pirates, and 22 July, about the worst terrorist attack in Norway’s history. Greengrass’ other directing works include The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and News of the World. As a writer, Greengrass wrote Bloody Sunday, United 93, 22 July, and News of the World.

Tyler Thompson and Greggory Goodman are producing The Hood for the production banner Cross Creek. Cross Creek is also financing the film. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates.

