Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was set to direct the film's sequel when it was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, but by January of 2020, Marvel Studios and Derrickson had parted ways due to creative differences. Marvel wasted no time securing Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to direct the film in February 2020, with filming on schedule to begin in May 2020.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch discussed Marvel's decision to go in a different direction. "I was sad to hear about it, but that was not my decision," Cumberbatch explained. "I completely respected the studio’s decision, and it was done very amicably. The grown-ups called and just talked me through it. And that was that."

Sam Raimi, who directed the three Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films, has a very distinctive style of filmmaking, which Cumberbatch noted in the interview: “He was an assured pair of hands, who knew that world. He’s got certain Raimi traits. The smashed-zoom close-up. The mixture of just on the level of horror and just on the level of camp. There’s fun in there, but there should be some real thrills as well.”

This is not the first time Cumberbatch has praised Raimi. Earlier this year he chated with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director, praising him as an "incredible force."

It would also seem that Raimi had a slightly different approach to Doctor Strange, allowing Cumberbatch to take a little more ownership over the choices the character made on camera. “With the first film, you’re always locked into a script, because it’s the origin story,” Cumberbatch told THR. “But there was a lot more freedom this time around. I guess, because we were [...] not literally making it up as we go along, but sometimes it feels like that. Marvel has this amazing ability to come into production: ‘We really just have to start shooting now. It doesn’t matter that the third act is not quite where you want it to be.’ You really do things on a wing and a prayer sometimes.”

While very little is known about the exact plot being tackled in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it is safe to say that Doctor Strange will be involved with the fallout of the choices made in WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home — all of which involved Nexus events, the Sacred Timeline, and the Multiverse.

In addition to Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

