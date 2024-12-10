Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) quickly became one of the most beloved heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But even if the character hasn't been seen since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor behind the Sorcerer Supreme believes there's much more to explore when it comes to Stephen Strange. During a recent interview with Variety, Cumberbatch talked about how there is plenty to play with when it comes to playing Doctor Strange. It appears that audiences will be enjoying the Sorcerer's Supreme's presence on the big screen for years to come. Here's what Benedict Cumberbatch had to say regarding playing the character:

I [realized] I gotta have fun. I can’t just turn up with the collar. The best stuff on those huge canvases, those things with a huge amount of responsibility and expectation from all these amazing, devoted fans, is to play and have fun and be free to keep it alive. [Otherwise] it becomes stale. (...) I am interested in seeing where these costs take him. There is a lot more to play and it’s very exciting.

While nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios, the actor is expected to return as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. During a recent appearance at this year's Tokyo Comic-Con, Cumberbatch expressed his excitement regarding being reunited with the Russo Brothers. The directors will once again step behind the camera for the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' next adventure. It remains to be seen if Doctor Strange will have a major role in the sequel, or if the character will be assigned a secondary mission while other heroes steal the spotlight.

The last time Doctor Strange portrayed a prominent role in the MCU was during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel directed by Sam Raimi followed the character as he tried to solve the mystery behind America Chavez's (Xochitl Gomez) arrival in the main timeline. His quest led him to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The Scarlet Witch was still grieving the loss of her children during the events of WandaVision, which is why she needed America's powers in order to travel across the multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $955 million at the global box office.

What is 'Avengers: Doomsday' About?

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr., but the Iron Man star will be portraying Doctor Doom when he returns to the MCU. The sequel took on a different narrative after Jonathan Majors' actions forced the studio to pivot away from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Not much is known about the premise of the sequel. Kevin Feige wants to make sure that audiences are surprised by Avengers: Doomsday once the sequel makes its way to the big screen. In the meantime, fans will have to wait to find out where Doctor Strange will show up next.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.