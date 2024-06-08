The Big Picture Benedict Cumberbatch's performance in Patrick Melrose showcases his range in portraying complex, flawed characters.

Cumberbatch effectively conveys Patrick's trauma and addiction struggles with depth and empathy.

Patrick Melrose offers a dark, yet rewarding miniseries experience, highlighting Cumberbatch's talent and range.

Benedict Cumberbatch has certainly proven himself to be one of the greatest movie stars of his generation. Between starring in massive franchises like The Hobbit and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as receiving Academy Award nominations for his powerful work in The Power of the Dog and The Imitation Game, Cumberbatch has proven that he can perfectly slip into any material. Despite his big screen success, Cumberbatch’s origins are on television, as it was his breakout role in the BBC drama Sherlock that turned him into a household name. Sherlock had a passionate legion of fans, but Cumberbatch returned to television for the underrated drama series Patrick Melrose.

Patrick Melrose came at a point in Cumberbatch’s career when it was hardest for him to fully immerse himself in a new character, particularly one as nuanced as the show’s titular protagonist. With Doctor Strange proving to be a colossal hit, Cumberbatch’s ability to play snappy yet heroic characters became his most identifiable qualities. However, the material of Patrick Melrose was far darker than anything Cumberbatch had dealt with before, as it dealt with such serious topics as mental illness, drug addiction, sexual abuse, and wealth disparity. Cumberbatch was able to evoke empathy for a flawed character by giving one of his best performances in Patrick Melrose.

What Is ‘Patrick Melrose’ About?

Based on the popular series of novels by Edward St Aubyn, Patrick Melrose analyzes a wealthy man’s attempts to reckon with his past as he deals with the deteriorating health of his parents. Patrick seemingly lives a life of complete privilege; he has inherited a lavish estate and frequently dines at the fanciest of London’s restaurants. However, the freedom to indulge in his impulses proves to be destructive for Patrick, as he masks a debilitating addiction to drugs and alcohol. Patrick is never called to question his private activities, but the death of his father, David (Hugo Weaving), causes him to reconnect with his mother, Eleanor (Jennifer Jason Leigh). All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger weaves together a non-linear timeline that shows how traumatic events in Patrick’s childhood shaped his dysfunctional relationship with his parents.

Cumberbatch does a great job of showing the damaging extent of Patrick’s addictions and how he has essentially walled himself off from ever receiving assistance. Patrick has come to rely on drug use to get him out of any genuine moments of introspection; any moment where he is forced to think critically about his past results in him abusing drugs in order to block out his feelings. Cumberbatch is able to show the caustic mannerisms that define an addict’s behavior; he’s able to shift between being entirely confident to being snarky and aggressive whenever he’s denied his indulgences. It’s impressive that an actor as inherently likable as Cumberbatch is able to become so genuinely nasty at points. However, there’s also a realism to the performance, as Patrick’s assumptions about what he is “owed” is consistent with his privileged upbringing.

Benedict Cumberbatch Explores Privilege and Trauma in ‘Patrick Melrose'

Image via Showtime

While Cumberbatch certainly evokes sympathy for Patrick based on how dependent he is on drugs, the series takes a dramatic turn when it reveals that Patrick was sexually abused by his father throughout his childhood. The series shows Patrick's trauma using a flashback sequence that features a breakout performance by Sebastian Maltz as a younger version of Patrick. However, Cumberbatch shows how the lasting trauma of Patrick's childhood affects his adulthood. The fear of his father's rage has given Patrick a strong distrust of authority, as he knows his empathetic qualities could be taken advantage of. Patrick understands the consequences of opening up to someone and, as a result, has refused to ask for help to deal with his addiction.

One of the most memorable aspects of Cumberbatch’s performance on Sherlock was his sharp, witty sense of humor; ironically, this trait is also resonant within his Patrick Melrose performance. Cumberbatch shows that humor has become a defense mechanism for Patrick, as he decides to treat any serious conversation as a "joke" to avoid opening up about his past. Cumberbatch retains this sardonic vibe for the majority of the series, which makes any cracks in his persona deeply affecting. A critical scene in the penultimate episode, in which Patrick identifies himself as a victim, is one of the greatest moments of acting in his entire career.

Cumberbatch perfectly fits within the somewhat ambiguous nature of Patrick Melrose. Although the series gives Patrick room to begin his path of self-improvement, it does not cleanly wrap up all of his interpersonal relationships or suggest that Patrick's journey of recovery will be an easy one. Cumberbatch gives a strong enough performance that the lack of a definitive conclusion is unimportant; Patrick's journey may not have been an uplifting one, but it's incredible to see how radically he changed over the course of the series' run.

‘Patrick Melrose’ Is Unique Among Cumberbatch’s Performances

Although the series benefits from having great material and a talented director, Patrick Melrose wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without Cumberbatch’s dynamic performance. The show could have easily felt like it was “apologizing” for Patrick’s wealthy status or disrespectful to victims for its infusion of dark comedy. Thankfully, Cumberbatch was able to avoid these potential issues by getting personal. Patrick isn’t a stand-in for an entire subgroup but an individual character who has a particular way of coping with his past.

It’s a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy Nomination for Best Actor, but Patrick Melrose is one of the more underrated projects in Cumberbatch’s career. While it’s certainly not an easy series to watch, Patrick Melrose is a rewarding and empathetic miniseries that showed the fullest range Cumberbatch was capable of.

Patrick Melrose is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix