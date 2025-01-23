Benedict Cumberbatch has numerous fan favorite characters under his belt, he’s MCU’s Doctor Strange, Star Trek’s Khan Noonien Singh, The Hobbit’s Smaug the dragon among others. But perhaps he’s loved the most for playing a very eccentric Sherlock Holmes in the British detective series Sherlock, and fans often dream of another season or a movie to wrap up the character arcs of the main players in the series. Recently, the Oscar nominee weighed on what it’ll take for him to return to the fan-favorite character.

The Mark Gatiss and Steve Moffat series brought a fresh and fun spin to Doyle's iconic work and breathed a new life into the genre. Set in modern-day London, it updates the stories but does a wonderful job of maintaining their true essence. Cumberbatch’s iteration of the famous sleuth is a recluse, very peculiar, and on the brink of a meltdown, always, and that’s what fans love. So, when asked what it would take for Cumberbatch to reprise his role as Holmes in a new profile interview with Variety. The actor joked, “A lot of money.” But on a serious note, he admitted that the show needs to be even more intriguing.

“It would take it to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There’s always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we’ve already achieved.”

What Do We Know About ‘Sherlock’ Revival

A Sherlock revival is always on fans’ minds and the creators are interested in reviving the series but given it has an illustrious cast it might take a while before getting the band back together. Sue Vertue, one of the producers behind the successful television adaptation, teased the future of the character. “We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it. I’ve still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It’s just getting everybody aligned, it’s getting the actors to want to do it.”

The series also cast Martin Freeman as Sherlock’s war veteran friend Doctor John Watson, Andrew Scott deliciously plays the man behind the curtain and antagonist James Moriarty, along with Lara Pulver as Irene Adler, Amanda Abbington as Mary Morstan, Rupert Graves as Inspector Lestrade, Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper, and many more.

Sherlock is available to stream on Hulu.