Sherlock is a stylish, clever, and uncommonly cinematic television take on a detective you may have heard of by the name of Sherlock Holmes. It also gave us the breakthrough performance of Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, whom we now see centering the MCU as that mysterious magic-man Doctor Strange, whom I might describe as "Sherlock Holmes if he could literally cast spells." Sherlock, which originated on BBC in 2010 before blowing up internationally on Netflix, ran for four seasons — sorry, it's British, so "four series" — and a one-off special. The last episode aired in 2017, with the very final episode titled "The Final Problem."

And yet... could we get more Sherlock anytime soon? A Sherlock Season 5, if you will? Another one-off special episode? A movie? A Robert Downey Jr. MCU/Holmes-verse crossover where we see both Sherlocks, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange play a game of Parcheesi?!

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange 2': Benedict Cumberbatch Says Director Sam Raimi Is an "Incredible Force"

Collider's own Steve Weintraub got to ask Cumberbatch about more Sherlock when interviewing him for his upcoming spy thriller The Courier (he did not ask about my multiverse Parcheesi idea, which, fair). And Cumberbatch's answer definitely leans more toward "probably not" than "definitely yes." But there remains a glimmer of hope:

"I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

Image via BBC

Maybe one day, when the script is right, when Cumberbatch and Freeman are done with their MCU whatever movies, and when a film studio ponies up the cash, we can see more Sherlock on the screen. Until then, there's always "A Study in Pink." Man that's a good pilot, right?

Check out Cumberbatch talking Sherlock above, and be on the lookout for the rest of our interview with Cumberbatch soon.

KEEP READING: Martin Freeman on Returning for ‘Sherlock’ Season 5: “It Would Have to Be Really, Really Special”

Share Share Tweet Email

Alan Ritchson on Directing 'Dark Web: Cicada 3301' and Why 'Titans' Season 3 Is the Best Yet "It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well."