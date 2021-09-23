The movie will follow the life of the famous British artist.

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, the upcoming biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy (The Crown). The film will tell the true story of the titular British artist Louis Wain, a brilliant but troubled mind famous for his delightful cat portraits.

The trailer introduces us to Wain (Cumberbatch) when he finally gets recognized for his work as an artist. However, the eccentric figure sees his world spiraling down once he falls in love with Emily Richardson (Foy), who eventually becomes his wife. The trailer also flaunts the movie’s positive critical reception after its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and its exhibition at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The all-star ensemble supporting cast of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain includes Andrea Riseborough (Birdman (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)), Toby Jones (The Hunger Games), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac), Phoebe Nicholls (The Elephant Man), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Richard Ayoade (Soul), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn) and Sophia di Martino (Loki).

It was also recently announced that Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Nick Cave (20,000 Days on Earth), and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) appear in the film, with Colman narrating. The film is directed by Will Sharpe from a screenplay he wrote with Luca scribe Simon Stephenson, based on a story by Stephenson.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will hit theaters on October 22 before coming to Amazon Prime on November 5. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain's official synopsis:

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).

