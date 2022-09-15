It’s Wong’s world, and we are just living in it. The character has developed such a massive fan base that even in the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode, a highly self-aware Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) tells the camera, “God, everybody loves Wong. It’s like giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” And such is the power of Sorcerer Supreme Wong that even Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) bowed to him in his last movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Benedict Wong reveals that he’s “heartened” by all the love Wong has received and even divulged that he has “some ideas” about a spinoff series.

On last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet the actor revealed that Marvel head Kevin Feige emailed him saying MCU was “fast becoming the WCU,” or the Wong Cinematic Universe. And indeed in phase 4, Wong has appeared everywhere, from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to the ongoing She-Hulk series. The Sorcerer Supreme has become the connecting thread of the MCU. “I’ve got the email, I’m seriously considering getting it as a wallpaper,” the actor quips. Adding, "I’m really heartened by it, you know? The Marvel fans have kind of warmed to me, and I’m grateful of that."

The actor is a big Marvel fan and says he’s an “overexcited puppy when I get the call from him.” At the end of Shang-Chi, we saw Wong is still in touch with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), after No Way Home he's aware that the memory erasing spell has been cast by Doctor Strange. We've also seen him facing Wanda in the Doctor Strange sequel. He tells, “I’m just enjoying playing this role and where it takes me. In every single kind of project that they invite me to be involved in, it just pulls away another layer of the onion, you know? You get to find a little bit more about the eccentricities of the Sorcerer Supreme.”

Certainly, it's only Wong about whom fans know even the intimate details like he enjoys a good run of The Sopranos and his legal troubles as well. She-Hulk has done a great job of highlighting the mundane lives of our favorite characters. The actor explains, “It’s kind of a window into Wong’s world. What happens when we’re not on these missions that we have to complete. Just seeing him have some sort of respite, watching him settling down with a biscotti in his mouth.”

The recent episode also gave fans their new ‘ship’ Wongers and the drunk party girl Madisynn. The actor praises the episode's “breakout” star revealing, “She was one of the members of the Groundlings (an L.A.-based improv group), and she was forever, always walking away with employee of the week when I was there.” As for a spinoff series that fans are rallying for on social media Wong reveals he could certainly think of "some ideas," also explaining, "I mean, look, I love playing this role, and I think there’s so much more scope that we could go into with a series, yeah."

Wong will return in She-Hulk which drops in every Thursday.