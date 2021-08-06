From first-time feature filmmaker Edson Oda, the stripped down fantasy drama Nine Days follows a reclusive man named Will (Winston Duke), whose duty it is to interview human souls hoping for a chance to be born and select who is the most suitable. When the free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz) forces him to face his own demons, it sets Will on a new path in his own life.

During this virtual interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Benedict Wong (who plays Kyo, Will’s friend and neighbor) talked about why he felt this film was a rare gem, playing a character who has never lived, the juxtapositions in Kyo, the high praise he has for writer/director Oda, and working with fellow MCU co-star Duke. He also talked about the fun he’s having working with director Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the importance of Shang-Chi.

Collider: This is such an interesting film because it feels like a big concept story told in such a personal way. When you read the script, what did you make of the world that it creates? Was it something that you could visually see, from the beginning, or did you have a lot of questions?

BENEDICT WONG: This is a high concept film, but I also felt like it was a real rare gem of a film. I was intrigued that this was a first time writer and first time feature director, who I wanted to meet. Talking with Edson [Oda] and hearing about his own personal story and what drew him to write this. Because of all of that, I wanted to tell this story. I flew out to Utah and, with 24 days and a really committed ensemble and crew, we told this story.

I had so many questions about the details in this, from why is it nine days? Why are they watching on these vintage TVs? What’s with the VHS tapes? Why are they all hanging out in this modest house in the middle of nowhere? Did you get answers to those questions? Even if we don’t learn them from watching the film, did you learn what those answers are?

WONG: I’ve heard Edson mention about how the ‘80s analog thing was a world that was from [Will] and what [Will] knew during his time on earth. Therefore, that’s what was around in his house. To [my character], as someone who’s never been alive, he doesn’t really see the memorabilia of that. Because he’s such a romantic about life, he’s just vicariously looking into these screens and living the lives of others and cherishing other moments.

It seems like a really rare opportunity to play a character like this, who has never lived before. Where do you start with that? How did you form and shape who he is and how you wanted to play him?

WONG: I started off in a lot of isolation. When I got there, I just kept myself to myself in a room and didn’t really see anybody at all. Kyo has an appetite for life. He needs to feel company. He needs to know everyone’s business. That was one of my springboards. He’s the hope character. He’s the optimist. He’s also the devil’s advocate as well and calls Will out. Someone that hasn’t lived and someone that hasn’t had anything like that experience would only want it more. Therefore, you see him cosplay, you see him dress himself for the concerto, you see him stand at weddings. He’s the oldest character, but also the most innocent, at the same time. There are lots of juxtapositions with Kyo.

It seems like you’d almost have to catch yourself and not let your own life experiences influence him because he doesn’t really know what that means.

WONG: Yeah. He’s seen so much before, but he’s creating these experiences in his own world, whatever and wherever we are, in this ether plane.

Do you think he’s someone that wanted to live? Does he still want to have the chance to live, or is it something he doesn’t even think about or care about anymore?

WONG: Oh, yeah, he yearns to live. He’s practicing all the time. He’s the life not yet lived and he’s ready to go. That’s really interesting to watch, as audience members. People start to see what cherished moments are and that reflects back to us, as audience members. At Sundance, there was an Asian family that was crying and the mother was saying, “I have to go call my son and tell him that I love him.” It’s like, “Wow.” It sent chills, really. The story of the film was running off and permeating into audience members.

When you work on a project with someone from the MCU, like Winston Duke, on something that’s outside of that Marvel world, like this film is, is there a special connection there? Do you all feel like you’re part of one big family, whether you’ve shared much time in the Marvel universe or not?

WONG: Yeah. I met Winston at the premiere of Doctor Strange. He came over and said, “Hey, you don’t know me, I’m Winston Duke. I’m doing a part in Black Panther.” And I didn’t know what Black Panther was. And then, further down the line, I did know what Black Panther was and I knew who Winston Duke was. And then, we were running around in Endgame, during the big charge, and always constantly having a laugh together. And then, finally getting a chance to be working with him was great. It was a different experience, definitely. We certainly had to go to a different space. Even the crew was feeling depressed. As soon as they saw me, they saw me as the levity beacon. Everyone had their role to play, and he’s fantastic.

It took a bit longer for Doctor Strange 2 to get into production than folks originally expected, but it sounds like it’s going to be well worth the wait. Without spoilers, what was your reaction to reading the script and learning about what’s in store? Should we already be getting excited about it?

WONG: You should be getting excited. What can I say? Not a lot. I can’t say anything.

What are the feelings you got from reading the script?

WONG: It’s a cracking script. And now, having Sam Raimi involved has been a really wonderful experience. He’s such a fantastic director and lovely, lovely man. He’s just such fun to work with. I like throwing alts, and he likes them, so we just have a bit of a laugh. I just throw anything at the wall, and sometimes it will fall down and sometimes it’ll stick. It’s amazing, the creative process. As long as you’re not afraid to throw something at the wall, it might be right or it might be wrong, but we’re all just trying to make something here. We’re having a lot of fun. We’re finishing that off in September, so we’re nearly there.

You’re also in Shang-Chi, which a lot of people, including myself, are excited about. What does it mean to you to be a part of the first Marvel movie with an Asian cast and Asian superheroes?

WONG: Well, yeah, it’s the first leading Asian superhero, with Simu [Liu]. It’s the Asians Assemble. To have Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Meng’er [Zhang], Fala Chen, it feels very, very exciting. I’ve seen the trailer many, many times, and I’m very excited.

I love all of the filmmakers that you’re working with. Sam Raimi is a personal favorite of mine, and I think the work that Edson Oda does with this film is just so beautiful. What was that collaboration like with him, throughout this film? Did you guys communicate a lot, or did you have rehearsals ahead of time, and then he just stepped back when you were on set together? How was that experience with him, as a first-time filmmaker?

WONG: Very collaborative. He was always there for a Zoom or a chat. He would give you great clarity for where you wanted to go with your character and would have deeper discussions. And then, being on set, he’s such a calming influence and a great leader. He’s a real phenomenal talent. I keep saying about this first-time feature director that he’s already quite gifted. What he can say, visually, and communicate is really stunning. The first 10 minutes of this, there’s no words. There’s just action, which speaks louder, as he draws you into the world. He gets audiences thinking and asking questions. There is an ambiguity to it. I have high praise for him. He’s a real talent.

Did you think about what happens to Kyo, after we last see him in the film? Do you think that Will has changed in any way or that things will be different in any way for these people?

WONG: It is kind of ambiguous, isn’t it, what happens to him after awakens. I dunno. You’ll have to wait for [the sequel] 10 Days.

Nine Days is now playing in theaters.

