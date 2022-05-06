Editor's Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Despite what you may have been led to believe, the hero of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not Benedict Cumberbatch’s Steven Strange. At least, he isn't the real one holding it all together. Sure, he may get top billing on all the posters where he towers above everyone else. However, the real protector of all that is good across the various multiverses has proven time and time again to actually be the reliable Wong. He is the true Sorcerer Supreme, the protector of the New York Sanctum, and the dedicated librarian of Kamar-Taj. Yes, he has made appearances in the original Doctor Strange or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings though that only was scratching the surface of his potential to really shine.

Played by a hilarious yet heartfelt Benedict Wong, the character has grown from when he was largely reduced to being a punchline to now being a dynamic screen presence that is absolutely integral to the story. In this newest film, he proves to be one of the more steady figures when other heroes are less so. Most significantly, he is an important counterbalance to the arrogance of Doctor Strange. That fatal flaw of one of the most powerful beings in the universe is brought into focus when there is another strong, well-acted character to challenge him. Without Wong there to not just fill this crucial role but bring it to life with a real sense of charisma, the story would be a far more shallow experience by comparison.

While still remaining a reliable ally who stands firm with Steven when things all begin to look rather dire, Wong importantly pushes back against his friend at key points when they’re desperately needed. When that isn’t enough he ends up having to bail everyone out when you least expect it, giving the film some of its most triumphant surprises amidst the chaos of the multiverse. This is because in every single moment he has on screen, Wong exudes a sense of calm that grounds the film and brings order to the disorder when it needs it most. It serves as a reminder of just how good of an actor he is when he hits everything from the charming comedic notes to the more deadly dramatic ones when he is up against the wall.

A recurring bit is where Steven refuses to recognize the tradition to bow to him as Sorcerer Supreme. More than just a joke, it ends up serving a greater narrative purpose when Wong finally gets respect for saving the day on multiple occasions. Without him, Dr. Strange would have been left to his own devices and everything would have likely fallen apart. Wong is long overdue for praising this work as, even with just a small role, he creates an important counterbalance in the story. We tend to like to heap praise on the big, flashy characters in films though the supporting actors are always what brings everything together. This can’t be taken for granted as this character was once far from the interesting one we see now.

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Shows Sam Raimi at His Best and the Limitations of the MCU | Review

As Wong told Collider in an interview, they “moved away from the old source material” to craft a “no-nonsense, midfield general librarian who’s continued through four or five of the movies, and now is the no-nonsense Sorcerer Supreme.” To put it even more bluntly, he described his journey as being one where, “You work on fries for a while, then you get to be area manager.” Of course, in this case, the fries are actually magic that can alter the very fabric of the universe and the area manager is the person tasked with holding it all together.

It is this rather silly metaphor that serves as a perfect summation of the role Wong has grown into. He has done so with a sense of ease that makes you wonder why he didn’t have it in the first place. This is made most clear in the climax of this newest film as Wong is completely convincing in every facet of his varied performance, adding subtle details that provide more emotional engagement than the film ever could hope to have without him. This is all the culmination of that as Wong owns every single scene he gets, going toe to toe with formidable forces in the bigger action sequences and hitting emotional notes when the film needs him to as well. Remember that running joke about Strange not bowing to him? That ends up becoming one of the most emotional payoffs of the film. It is a testament to Wong’s strength as an actor that he has the range to pull off all these moments. Though if you’ve been following his career, you already knew he was capable of this when given the opportunity.

Be it in his small role in the stellar film Annihilation where he was overflowing with a stoic gravitas or even in his more silly turn as a Necromancer in the hilarious series What We Do in the Shadows, he always understands how to fit into the greater whole to deliver what is needed. This is most felt in the incredible experience that was Nine Days, where he acted alongside fellow Marvel actor Winston Duke. It was one of the year’s most underrated films, much of it due to the way the actors were in complete command of their craft. While this newest film doesn’t quite rise to the same levels as these other works, we still see Wong’s commitment to the character shining through and making him the unsung hero of it all.

