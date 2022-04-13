Though he might not be a marquee name, Terence Davies has quietly grown a revered oeuvre over the course of the past forty-plus years, particularly with acclaimed titles like The House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea, Sunset Song, and, most recently, 2016's A Quiet Passion. Now, the English writer-director will return with Benediction, his latest film, which centers on the lyrical life of Siegfried Sassoon, one of the leading poets of the First World War who inspired the world with his moving words but was forced to hold the secret of his homosexuality for generations to follow. Starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi as the younger and elder versions of the tortured artist, Benediction was hailed as another triumph from the outstanding storyteller when it premiered during last year's Toronto International Film Festival, and it continues to impress audiences as it makes its way into theaters and other festivals around the globe. Now, it's slated to premiere in front of screens nationwide starting June 3rd, and we have our first look at the forthcoming WWI poet biopic, courtesy of the trailer found below.

As the film's synopsis notes, Benediction will follow "a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War" and later "decorated for his bravery on the battlefield" as the soon-to-be-famous poet became "a vocal critic of the government’s continuation of the war" when he returned from service. Adored by members of the aristocracy and literary titans alike, Sassoon became a public face, as well as a leading voice, in the public's awareness of the hardships of war — though, through a series of affairs with many high-profile men, the poet had to quietly contend and "come to terms with his homosexuality."

At once shaken by the war and unable to publicly express his true self, Sasson's life story turned into a haunting journey in a "quest for salvation," particularly as he continued to wrestle with unrest in the later years of his life.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED:

10 LGBTQ+ Films To Anticipate In 2022

Though Davies' previous films don't shy away from LGBTQ+ themes, Benediction has been hailed as his queerest film, showcasing his signature sensitivity and great wit to paint a story both beautiful and tragic about one of Britain's most revered voices. The resulting film is hailed as an affecting and elegant movie that could very well be remembered as one of the director's finest works, which is saying something. The trailer does highlight the sweeping grandeur and gentle yearning of our main character's internal struggle and silent heartbreak, and it's not difficult to see why Benediction has been praised as such a powerful, devastating feature.

Benediction premieres in theaters nationwide starting June 3rd. Watch the trailer below.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Review: The Harry Potter Prequel Series Finally Finds the Magic

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Will Ashton (14 Articles Published) Will is a freelance writer who has been seen in a variety of print and online publications. See you at the movies. More From Will Ashton