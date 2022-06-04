The outstanding new Terrence Davies' film Benediction, out now in theaters, is a biopic that is more patient and poetic in pacing than is typical of the form. It tells the true story of the late poet Siegfried Sassoon, played by both Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi at different points in time, delving deep into his experience as a critic of war, a gay man sorting through his identity, and a troubled artist. The film itself takes on a poetic sensibility befitting of its subject, focusing on individual scenes that it lets breathe rather than just speed through a recap of his entire life via montage after montage as most biopics do. If you have ever watched one of the countless such films that seem to come out every year, you’ll know how rare this is. It not only makes it worth praising for how it bucks the trend by setting out on its own path, but for how confidently it does so to create a more lasting sense of grace.

The film begins with the fallout from when Sassoon became a vocal critic of the continuing war by writing his resolute and riveting “A Soldier's Declaration” in 1917. Worth reading on its own, it takes on even greater power with the resonant voice of Lowden to bring it to life. It is one of many moments where the actor narrates the cost of the war and his own reflections that the real-life figure expressed via his increasingly disillusioned yet still powerful poems. Davies takes the commanding, cutting poetry and infuses it with the scenes of war, ensuring we never forget the ongoing tragedy that is playing out. Indeed, just because it takes on a more poetic and profound tone doesn’t mean it is any less horrifying. The peaceful moment of one scene is shattered when we hear the terrifying cries of a grievously wounded soldier who is soon going to die in agony. The impact of seeing the annihilation of war never left Sassoon and the film is precisely constructed to make sure we don’t either.

There is a rage to the film that is felt in every aspect of Lowden’s performance. When Sassoon is grilled by commanding officers for speaking out about the war, his responses are sincere and clear even as he is wrongly dismissed as a traitor for decrying the devastation. It is easy to see how he was respected by his fellow soldiers, determined to speak out for their well-being when it seemed everyone else was content to use them as cannon fodder. This is something the film continually sits with as Sassoon remains haunted by the fact that he survived when others did not. Even when sitting in isolation on a couch far from the battlefield, Davies projects the harsh settings of war in front of him. Even when he finds love in the company of others, this tenuous joy feels fleeting and something that could be dashed in a moment. A moment where he introduces a partner to his mother comes with a reminder he has lost his own brother. The ghosts of his past are always present, haunting him to no end in a way that is handled with a light touch that still can crush you in its bleak and brutal grasp.

This all keeps coming back to how Davies gives himself the room to maneuver the film and story into more rich places. It almost feels like a play in how each scene is constructed as being with characters at the forefront as opposed to being plot-driven. Too often, you watch a biopic and feel like you are just reading the Wikipedia page of a life as opposed to actually seeing how it was lived. Benediction is a film that feels alive, bringing with it all the sublime pleasures and cruel agonies that make up our existence. The film plays out almost as a series of vignettes, a menagerie of memories that are as beautiful as they are binding in how they remain fixed in time. The tragedies that Sassoon endured are ones he can’t change, no matter how much he wished he could. Even as Capaldi is less present than Lowden in the film, to see how the pain of his past echoes into his future is deeply affecting. Where other less competent stories would unnecessarily hold our hands through every step between the two timelines, Davies opts to be more audacious and ambitious in every regard. While this may seem disconnected when compared to more conventional biopics, the two still coalesce in theme across time to make for a far more genuinely arresting experience all its own.

It is this formal and narrative boldness that elevates the film by giving more attention to specific details as opposed to broad narrative strokes. In contrast with other more conventional biopics that throw everything at the wall, Benediction leaves more of a lasting impact by narrowing in on a compelling core of loss and love. Whereas most films about real-life figures try to cover everything in a way that leaves them feeling woefully shallow, Davies burrows deep into the life of Sassoon more comprehensively by being selective in what scenes are brought to life. It becomes a far more multifaceted experience by stripping away all the noise that far too often drowns out what could be otherwise compelling stories. The gentle way it floats through life ensures it rises to the top of what is essentially a subgenre that far too often plays it safe. Benediction slows everything down in a manner that lingers with you and lets the strength of its performances shine through. What emerges is an illuminating yet ​​idiosyncratic portrait of a man struggling against the harsher forces of life. We see how Sassoon was able to create beauty amid the ugliness of the world. It is something that Davies himself achieves in his own way that is masterful in how magnificent and melancholy it becomes the more you get to sit with it, transcending all limitations with ease.