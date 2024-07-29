The Big Picture The Wolfman remake starring Benicio del Toro gets a 4K Ultra HD release on October 22 for $39.98 USD.

The collector's edition includes the theatrical and director's cut, a limited edition poster, slipcover, and new poster artwork.

Fans can now enjoy the lavish sets, creature designs, and Academy Award-winning makeup in this classic Universal Monster remake.

The Universal Monsters have received their fair share of reboots and remakes over the years, but fans can soon revisit one of the most often overlooked installments of the horror franchise. In a recent announcement, Shout Factory has revealed that the Benicio del Toro-starring remake of The Wolfman is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time this fall, just in time for Halloween. The film, which debuts on October 22, will be available as a three-disc collector’s edition for $39.98 USD.

The upcoming remaster of the film will come with both the theatrical and extended director’s cut. The movie will come with a limited poster featuring the film’s original theatrical artwork. However, collectors are also in for an additional treat to sink their teeth into, as the upcoming set will also come with an alternative limited edition slipcover, alongside an 18" x 24" poster featuring exclusive new artwork for the film, which features the Wolfman howling against a Victorian London backdrop. The upcoming physical 4K release of the movie is now available to pre-order.

Serving as a remake of the original 1941 film starring Lon Chaney Jr., The Wolfman centers on Lawrence Talbot (del Toro), who returns to his ancestral home following the death of his brother. However, he soon finds himself encountering a vicious werewolf, which bites him, leading him to a terrifying effort to control the beast within. The film debuted in theaters in 2010 to a mixed critical reception and box office disappointment. However, since then, fans have reexamined the film and offered newfound praise for its lavish sets, creature designs, and Academy Award-winning makeup. Now, with the film receiving a brand-new remaster on 4K, horror fans can revisit one of Universal’s most notable horror remakes.

The Classic Universal Monster Makes His Long-Awaited Return With a New Reboot

The upcoming 4K remaster of The Wolfman could not come at a better time as Universal and Blumhouse will soon be bringing the classic horror icon back into the spotlight for a new audience. Following in the same footsteps as The Invisible Man and most recently Abigail, the upcoming reboot, titled Wolf Man, will reintroduce the classic Universal Monster through the lens of modern storytelling, this time centering on a family whose father has been bitten by a werewolf. The upcoming reboot stars Christopher Abbott as the titular character alongside Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, and Matilda Firth. Leigh Whannell, who previously helmed The Invisible Man, directs the latest movie, which is slated to debut on the big screen on January 17, 2025.

The Wolfman howls onto 4K Ultra HD on October 22. Check out the official trailer for the horror remake above.