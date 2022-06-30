With a limited series based on the life of Benjamin Franklin on the way, Apple TV+ has shared an image that reveals Academy and Emmy award-winning actor Michael Douglas as the lead role for the upcoming show. The series will focus on Franklin's time in France as he attempts to convince the country to endorse American democracy.

The image reveals Douglas in 18th-century clothing staring out a window in a pondering pose. His long hair is slicked back in the same fashion as contemporary depictions of the historical figure. Douglas' portrayal of Franklin in the image manages to capture the intellectual work that he will be facing in France.

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) will be joining Douglas in the series as Temple Franklin, Benjamin Franklin's grandson. The cast of the series will also include Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin) as Madame Brillon, a French musician and composer, and Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Vergennes, a French diplomat.

Image via Apple TV+

Daniel Mays (1917) joins the cast as Edward Bancroft, a double-spy for both the United States and Great Britain, alongside Assaad Bouab (The Pursuit of Love) as Beacumarchais, a French polymath. Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) will play John Adams, one of the founding members of the United States, with Jeanne Balibar (Cold War) set to appear in the series as Helvetius, who maintains a salon that houses figures of the enlightenment. Lastly, Theodore Pellerin (There’s Someone Inside Your House) will play Lafayette, a French aristocrat.

With an award-winning actor playing one of the most recognized figures in American history during an interesting time in his life alongside a cast of talented actors, history buffs will have a new upcoming show to be excited about when it debuts on Apple TV+.

The upcoming limited series, which currently remains untitled, is directed by Tim Van Patten who is also an executive producer of the show alongside Douglas, Kirk Ellis, Richard Plepler, Tony Krantz, Philippe Maigret, Mark Mostyn, Stacy Schiff, and Howard Korder.

The series will be available to stream on Apple TV+ and currently has no set release date.

Check out the official synopsis for the show below: