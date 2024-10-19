The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with filmmaker Bennett Miller for the 25th anniversary of his documentary The Cruise.

The Cruise explores New York City in the late '90s with iconic tour guide and poet Tim "Speed" Levitch.

Miller discusses capturing Speed's poetic passion for NYC, why he filmed it twice, a common theme in his movies, and reveals what his next documentary will be about.

Bennett Miller, the two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind Foxcatcher, Capote, and Moneyball, began his career by filming The Cruise, a black and white documentary, twice. 25 years later, Oscilloscope remastered this portraiture of Tim "Speed" Levitch, the philosophical tour guide of New York City, whose passion for the city and the world around him became poetry on a double-decker bus.

In the late '90s, Miller set out to capture this nomadic, "anonymous soul in the universe" with a filmmaking crew. He returned again a second time, this time alone, except for the new Sony VX1000 and a mission. "I knew Speed," Miller tells Collider's Steve Weintraub. "There was an essence I wanted to capture, and it just wasn't happening." The two of them traversed the city together, offering the world through two sets of eyes: that of Speed the waxing poetic tour guide of NYC, and Miller, who caught these moments of a time long-gone forever.

His unrequited lust for life and a sense of solitude amidst burning passions, (at least this is how I experienced him then), has an iconic quality, and it resonated with me.

With The Cruise celebrating a theatrical re-release, newly remastered, Miller discusses his vision for his debut feature film that would be the catalyst for an acclaimed filmography. During this conversation, which you can read in full below, Miller revisits his films, identifying his study of "displacement" throughout, how it feels to watch The Cruise today, and what it was like exploring New York City with Speed. In addition, Miller opens up about he's been working on, another documentary, and much more.

What Is Bennett Miller's Next Project?

COLLIDER: I'm gonna ask the most important question right up front. What do I need to do to get you to make more movies?

BENNETT MILLER: Oh, wow.

Because I will donate $5. Seriously.

MILLER: Okay, $5. First of all, thank you for saying that. It makes me feel all tingly inside. I'll make another movie. I'm working on something. But I spent five years working on a film, and it ran into some difficulties, meaning a dispute between myself and some other people. So, that film is presently frozen. It looks like we might get that out of the box. Meanwhile, there’s something else in the oven. We’ll see what happens.

Is the thing that took five years A Christmas Carol or something else?

MILLER: No. Something else.

Something that I did not actually know about.

MILLER: I'll just tell you. I spent five years working on a documentary that has something to do with the evolution of technology and the changing landscape of life as we’ve known it.

I read about this. Is it one of these things where you film stuff, and you're just having a problem getting releases?

MILLER: It's a different kind of problem. It's a creative interests at odds with financial interests kind of problem.

I won't pressure you except to say that I hope it works out for you in the end.

MILLER: Thank you kindly. I think it will find its way out.

Did you come close to directing something Hollywood after Foxcatcher or no?

MILLER: No.

Did you feel any pressure from people because you've made four films and all four are fantastic? I’m just demanding of the artists.

MILLER: Again, thank you for such a generous comment. No, right after Foxcatcher, there was only one thing I was interested in doing, and that was this film. I feel deeply and passionately about it. It might be the strongest material I’ll ever shoot. I began working on it immediately after Foxcatcher and had been thinking about it for some time prior to that. I went straight to and deep into it for five years.

I need to see this. When we spoke for Foxcatcher, you said you had a four-hour cut that you were happy with. Eventually, obviously, it got much shorter. What do I need to do to see that four-hour cut? Do you still have a copy?

MILLER: That's so interesting you should say that. I was just discussing that with one of the 2 producers, Jon Kilik, only days ago. He brought it up and we agreed to see if it’s even possible.” I never kept a copy of it, though I did feel that way, Kilik felt that way, Megan Ellison felt that way. If we find it can do a little private screening.

When you made that movie, streaming channels didn't exist. You could also release it on a streamer. There's the ability to do things that you couldn't have done back then.

MILLER: That's interesting. I hadn’t thought about that. It wouldn't be a director's cut, it would be an assembly, which could be fascinating to see if you're into a particular movie.

Sign me up.

I wanted to touch on Moneyball. I love that film. When it comes on TV, it sucks me in every single time. Was that a film where you had a much longer version? I'm sure for everyone who's interested in baseball, especially managers, that the film, along with the book, was instrumental in changing the sport.

MILLER: I still frequently get comments and messages about how the film has been applicable to people in their lives. Many have claimed the mantle of Moneyball for all sorts of things. Soon after the movie came out, I can't remember who it was — Newt Gingrich or someone — that said the Republicans were going to become the party of Moneyball in their approach to elections. I won’t comment on that one, but I'm just saying that people have found ways to “Moneyball” stuff in myriad ways. Obviously, Michael Lewis had the vision about and the signal got out.

It's one of those films where if I see it, I’m in. I have to keep watching.

Tim "Speed" Levitch Could Be a Character in a Bennett Miller Film

"All my films have this sort of displacement."

Jumping into why I get to talk to you today. Has Tim thanked you for all the dates he must have gotten from this film?

MILLER: [Laughs] No, I've never received any comments like that.

That's not acceptable.

MILLER: It's interesting, it definitely changed something profound. I think you get the feeling in the film that he was a fairly anonymous soul in the universe. He had friends of course but a lot of attention came his way after the film came out.

I'm sure he loved it. There are so many interesting people in New York City that you could profile. What was it about him that said, “I wanna film him. I want to make a documentary. This is somebody I really wanna cover?”

MILLER: He cuts through stuff. First of all, authenticity is pretty stunning. So few people are so genuinely authentic. He is not afraid to be himself. There's nothing about that that's an act, really. Yes, he can be performative, but it’s a performance of who he is. He speaks his truth all the time.

Something else I found compelling was his status as a misfit. At that point of his life, he had been feeling like an outsider, that the city was upset with him, he hadn’t been fitting into the place he loves. All my films have this sort of displacement. There's always a character who doesn't really belong where they are — Capote is in Kansas, of all places, and with murderers; Billy Beane felt like he made a bad decision when he was a teenager and the life he was meant to be living was elsewhere, having nothing to do with baseball; and obviously, in Foxcatcher, you've got two characters who are refugees of sorts in different ways, but Mark Schultz and the others are not native to the world that they found themselves in. Back to Speed though, his unrequited lust for life and a sense of solitude amidst burning passions, (at least this is how I experienced him then), has an iconic quality and it resonated with me.

When was the last time you watched it?

MILLER: I don't recall. Maybe the Berlin Film Festival in 1999.

Wow.

MILLER: Possibly. Probably then. But Oscilloscope has cut a new trailer, and so they sent me some cuts. I think they did something very special with it by the way. But watching the cuts and being reminded of the material was invigorating.

'The Cruise' Is a Time Capsule for a "Different World"

I rewatched the film two days ago, and it was the first time I'd seen it in a long time. I was struck by how much it captures New York City in a time. That time that you filmed is gone in terms of there being no Starbucks on every corner, I saw Borders bookstores, and the way the World Trade Center plays a huge role in the film. It's a time capsule as much as it's a portrait of Tim.

MILLER: Absolutely. Just watching that footage, I had that same feeling. It's just a different world. There's pre-9/11 and post-9/11. I've said this before, but my sense is that people don't really remember what life was like before 9/11. I guess I'm speaking specifically in the city but I’d guess all over. It's fundamentally different. Sometimes you see something that gives you a little sense memory of how life felt when you didn't have to show your ID to get into a building or anywhere near an elevator.

I remember going to airports, and you could go and just meet people when they were getting out of the gate. It was a different world.

MILLER: I remember the first time somebody in a building asked me for my driver's license. I thought they were out of their mind. Now, you can’t imagine just waltzing into anywhere.

People don't realize this film and what you did with this film with the technology changed the way documentaries could get made, and the fact that it was a one-man show rather than needing a crew. Did you realize at the time when you were making it, “This camera and the way I'm doing this is possibly going to change everything?”

MILLER: No, I hadn't thought about that at all. All I thought about was, “Wow, I don't have to ask permission of anyone.” That’s it. “If this thing turns out okay, it has the resolution and sound quality that could actually be blown up to 35 millimeter and projected in theaters.”

I had researched cameras for some years, just following what the state of technology was, and, lived with the question of, “Will that day ever come?” I read about this VX1000, and things changed for me. It was a moment when something emerged technologically and at a critical moment for me. I imagine if it was a year later, there's a very good chance that I would have never made a film ever.

I read that you were going to give up on filmmaking before this.

MILLER: Yeah.

That’s crazy. You shot the film in color, but then you released it in black and white. What was your reasoning for that, and did anyone along the way say, “We should do color?”

MILLER: I never considered doing it in color. I couldn't exactly say why, but naturally I did all sorts of camera tests. The camera is really good but you can only control so much and the color palette of New York City as seen from the top of a tour bus is not one of them. You know what I mean? I also just like black and white. The film asks you to see things through a different set of eyes and towards that end, black and white can be magic.

I completely agree. I think about some of Gordon Willis' cinematography in black and white, and I'm like, “This is magical. This is why I love movies.”

MILLER: If you ever get an opportunity to see a Gordon Willis film projected, especially something like Manhattan.

It's interesting because I love Manhattan, and I grew up not studying that film but I love that movie, and it's one of those things where it doesn't get shown the way it used to. So, seeing that projected is gonna be very difficult in the future. But that movie is fantastic, and the cinematography is breathtaking.

So the film is about 80 minutes. At the time, did you think about a longer version or was there a goal in your mind about how long should this be?

MILLER: No, that was the right length. We did cut, it might have been four hours of material that hurt to let go, but just didn't fit. I believe Oscilloscope is going to put some of it out on the Blu-ray. I felt so strongly about it that I kept a copy on VHS, four hours of it.

So you saved that but not Foxcatcher. I see.

MILLER: That's right. It's true. With Foxcatcher, we were settling in for a long and difficult edit, in part because you can't release a four-hour movie, and it didn't need to be four hours. But by the time we were completing that film, that was ancient history, and no one was thinking about that.

It's interesting because I speak to a lot of directors, and once the movie is released, some directors don't want anything that's not in it being seen. Kubrick is the most famous, and even Woody Allen is famous for not wanting to have any deleted scenes shown. Then there are others who are like, “Show it all. Study it on the Blu-ray and see the deleted scenes and why they were deleted.”

MILLER: I think there's a time to be controlling, and you don't have to make excuses about that. But at some point, sometimes, you just kind of let go.

Again, it's a personal preference as a filmmaker if you want to see the warts and all.

MILLER: I wouldn't want to do that, in fairness to the film and other people involved, but there is some stuff in Moneyball, including what I think Brad and I agreed was a truly special scene. It was a very simple thing, and he was just extraordinary. It was a very quiet scene, and it was magic and didn't fit.

You were rejected from Sundance with this film, but then it got into the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival before making a splash at TIFF. Do you think that if it had been at Sundance, everything would have been different? Do you think it's good that it ended up not getting in?

MILLER: It took about a year to get accepted to a film festival. We submitted to everybody, including the festivals that would later invite us, including TIFF and Berlin. It finally screened at a festival, thanks to Laura Kim, who as a lover of independent film was handling publicity for the festival. It was a small festival that wouldn't last many years, and she was just doing this out of the goodness of her own heart. She saw The Cruise, and I guess she had been doing press for this festival since its inception, going on four years. I knew somebody who knew somebody who knew her, she watched it and became passionate about it. She said, “I'll put it in there.” Apparently, there were some difficulties, a little bit of friction with the festival, but she insisted and that was it.

Once it played, it received a very special kind of attention that it would continue to consistently garner. So what would have happened had it played at Sundance? Very possibly the same future. I don’t know. By the time we got accepted somewhere, I was simply grateful that it was going to be seen. They gave it one screening at 10:30 in the morning. I believe it was a Saturday in April in the small screening room at the DGA on Sunset, and that was enough. I thought, “At least that'll happen.”

Something that people might not realize is you shot a ton of footage for this movie using a different camera, I guess having a camera person with you, and you decided, “None of it's good enough, and I need to redo it.” What the hell was that like when you have, like, 80 hours of footage, and you're like, “None of this is working?”

MILLER: I suppose I just believed in it. I knew Speed. There was an essence I wanted to capture and it just wasn't happening. The footage from that first summer didn’t look great, and everything about it felt labored. This is when the VX-1000 rolled around, and I told myself, “Let's just try this one more time.”

I'm always fascinated by the way things are made. I like getting in there and asking sometimes technical stuff.

MILLER: It's funny because it is a technical question, but it's also much deeper than that. In this instance, there just needed to be no one else there, which has a technical solution to it…

It's also possible because, with more than you, you know you're being filmed. When it was just you, with a smaller camera, you can sort of forget about it.

MILLER: Yeah, it was a hang. Most of the time the camera's not rolling. We're just hanging out and doing whatever. We thought we’d go to Brooklyn, for example, and talk about Walt Whitman, and of course, walking to Brooklyn becomes this thing. That's one thing I think would be great if it ended up on that bonus material; the Brooklyn Bridge enemy rant was around 25 minutes long and got cut down to four minutes, or something like that.

You said you gave them a VHS of four hours of footage. Do you envision 30 minutes ending up on a Blu-ray? Do you envision a lot of that footage ending up on there? Because that's three times the length of the movie.

MILLER: I haven't thought about it, to be honest. They asked, “Is there anything that might work as bonus?” - “Yeah, about four hours of stuff. Why don't you look at it.” I trust they’ll do something good. I really like their new poster, same for the trailer. I chimed in, but it was really all them. It’s their thing. We'll see what they do with it.

It's clear they care about movies. Is there anything that you think would surprise people to learn about the making of the film that they wouldn't read in press notes or online? Or is it all out there?

MILLER: Possibly. The film is not a biography. There's pretty close to zero biographical information in there. It's a portrait. He references his grandparents for a few seconds, he references his mother on the Brooklyn Bridge for a moment, and his enemies — just fragments of the particulars of his life, but no real details in it. So, all of the stories and everything that would surround the making of a portrait isn’t in there. To be this one thing, it can’t be the other stuff.

But as far as actually making it, I don't know, man. If you feel me halting or hesitating, it's a little bit of an uneasiness with looking back, to be perfectly honest with you. I’m immensely proud of the film. I do think it's a beautiful thing. I'm almost afraid to look at it again because my feelings for it are so particular. By the time I put it down, my feelins about it had been formed before anyone would have an opportunity to call into question what I actually felt.

It's also 28 years ago. It's a long time ago.

MILLER: A long time ago, my friend.

