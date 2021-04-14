Making all of us think twice about throwing out our old stuffed animals.

What would happen if your favorite childhood stuffed animal refused to be thrown out? That's the hypothetical question that takes on horror-filled life in the movie Benny Loves You, and Collider is exclusively debuting the first trailer from Dread.

Benny Loves You follows the character of Jack, who initially receives the titular toy as a gift when he's a young boy. Cut ahead to years later and Jack is a struggling artist who decides he needs to make some changes in his life. The first step? Selling the family home — but he also needs to get rid of all his childhood possessions too. However, as the trailer reveals, one toy in particular doesn't want to be thrown away, and will stop at nothing in order to stay with Jack forever. There's every chance that Benny, looking equal parts menacing and adorable, could join the ranks of such killer toys as Chucky or Pooka without question.

Written and directed by Karl Holt, Benny Loves You also stars Holt in the role of Jack, as well as Claire Cartwright, George Collie, James Parsons, Anthony Styles (Ripper), Darren Benedict (Harlots), Lydia Hourihan (Sunset Dreams), David Wayman and Greg Barnett.

Benny Loves You will premiere in select theaters on May 7 before becoming available on demand starting May 11. The film's Blu-ray release date has also been confirmed as well, for June 8. Check out the first official trailer and film synopsis below:

After the accidental death of his parents, Jack’s comfortable lifestyle comes to an end and he must sell his family home. Desperate to improve his life, Jack throws out his childhood belongings including his beloved plush, Benny. It’s a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions!

