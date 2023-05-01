For a little over a decade starting in 2008, brothers Josh and Benny Safdie were regular fixtures of the American indie movie scene. Making microbudget projects like Daddy Longlegs and Heaven Knows What, the Safdies were content doing their oddball New York features (mixed in with interesting deviations like the sports documentary Larry Cooke). But then Uncut Gems hit in 2019 and suddenly, this duo blew up. They had gone from being under the radar to being the makers of a major crossover box office hit. A new day had dawned. The Safdie Brothers had gone mainstream.

In the wake of this, Benny Safdie began doing some acting outside of things he directed. Previously, Safdie had shown up in short and feature films he and his brother directed (particularly in a prominent role in Good Time). Prior to 2020, the only non-Safdie feature-length movie Benny Safdie had shown up in was Person to Person. However, in just a few years, Benny Safdie has popped up in a variety of major projects ranging from Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret to Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s a remarkable accomplishment made all the more intriguing by how long the Safdies were indie darlings.

What Kind of Roles Has Benny Safdie Taken Recently?

While Benny Safdie has become infinitely more noticeable as an on-screen actor in movies since Uncut Gems premiered, he’s also not taking on lead roles in movies. Safdie’s default parts in projects like Stars at Noon or Licorice Pizza have been supporting roles. Such characters can be memorable or have funny lines, but they’re not meant to be the protagonists. It’s a move hearkening back to Benny Safdie’s days as an indie film actor in stuff like Good Time, where he was playing a man meant to motivate a crime spree committed by Robert Pattinson’s protagonist. The more things change, the more Safdie’s choice of roles stays the same.

Meanwhile, the actor’s lengthy career in grounded indie movies means that Benny Safdie is gifted at showing up in a movie or TV show in a small capacity without distracting viewers. Through his and Josh Safdie’s work as filmmakers, Benny Safdie had to show up on-screen and appear natural. He couldn’t disrupt the lived-in grime that permeates works like Uncut Gems or Daddy Longlegs. This talent now allows Safdie to just show up in the third act of something like Stars at Noon without it coming off as a distraction or gimmicky. The talents as a performer that served him well in his underground indie days are still proving very helpful to this actor/director.

It also doesn't hurt that Benny Safdie is wisely staying in the lane of realistic dramas rather than engaging in big-budget action or VFX-driven movies that might prove an odd fit for this particular artist. Safdie knows how to craft and portray realism in cinematic storytelling. It's what makes his and Josh Safdie's directorial works like Good Time and Uncut Gems so tangible and propulsive. Adhering to that kind of storytelling in acting gigs he didn't also direct has proven a boon for him. Of course, the one exception to this phenomenon is his role as runaway Jedi Nari in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a role that still saw Safdie inhabiting a stripped-down environment (it wasn’t like he was asked to rub shoulders with Babu Frik and Dexter Jettster) and only showing up for one episode. Safdie was happy to appear in the Star Wars franchise, but he got out of that galaxy far, far away before it proved too disruptive to his default preferences as an actor.

But Why Is Benny Safdie Doing All These Acting Gigs?

Benny Safdie doesn't do a lot of major interviews for just his acting gigs (he did no press for his one guest spot on Obi-Wan Kenobi), so it's difficult to get an exact quote from the man on why he's opted to embrace so many acting roles in the years that followed Uncut Gems. Primarily, though, it appears to be a case of living by surfer logic: grabbing a promising wave when it comes. With the massive success of Uncut Gems, Benny Safdie got a renewed level of exposure that put him so prominently on Hollywood's radar that he got an offer to be on a Star Wars TV show.

With that newfound exposure came the opportunity to work with acclaimed auteurs like Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Claire Denis, among many others. These aren't just ordinary filmmakers—somebody like Denis is considered by filmmakers like Barry Jenkins as the greatest director of all time. The chance to work with these kinds of artists is undoubtedly an exciting one for Safdie, why wouldn't he take it? Even a fresher filmmaker like Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. director Kelly Fremon Craig (who only directed one movie before the Judy Blume adaptation) offers Safdie a chance to partner up with an extremely exciting new directorial voice. If you had the opportunity to work under the direction of these kinds of filmmakers, wouldn’t you also answer the call?

With these kinds of artistic opportunities, it’s clear why Safdie is making these career choices as an actor. So far, his exploits as a performer have proven quite enjoyable to watch, so it’s not like it’s torture to see this director continue to work outside of his own filmmaking efforts. For instance, Benny Safdie's work as amiable dad Herb Simon in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret can't hold a candle to the outstanding work of Rachel McAdams among that movie’s grown-up actors. However, Safdie still provides a charming presence and his gift for naturalism fits right inside Margaret’s nuanced world. Meanwhile, his portrayal of Los Angeles City Council member Joel Wachs in Licorice Pizza is also quite solid. Safdie resisted the urge to go broad and caricatured in portraying a very complicated politician who is also a queer man in the 1970s, instead opting for something more idiosyncratic.

Perhaps that’s the greatest feat in all of Benny Safdie’s mainstream acting. Something like Licorice Pizza sees him engaging in the same kind of artistic boldness that made his directorial efforts like Good Time and Uncut Gems so beloved. Of course, with Josh and Benny Safdie now prepping a new directorial effort to be anchored by Adam Sandler and Megan Thee Stallion, it’s doubtful Benny will have as much time in the near future to engage in acting roles for other filmmakers. However, his rampant presence in motion pictures since Uncut Gems debuted suggests that, once Benny Safdie has some free time again, audiences can look forward to more interesting examples of this guy bouncing back into the mainstream pop culture spotlight.