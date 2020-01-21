‘Uncut Gems’ Director Benny Safdie Joins Shia LaBeouf in ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie and Succession star Sarah Snook have signed on to join Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in the indie drama Pieces of a Woman, Collider has learned.

LaBeouf and Kirby will play a couple who lose a child during a tragic home birth, which thrusts them on an emotional journey as they come to terms with such a terrible loss. Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn will co-star as Kirby’s estranged mother, and the rest of the cast includes Emmy nominee Molly Parker, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco star Jimmie Fails, as Collider first reported.

Kornél Mundruczó (White God) will direct from a script by his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber, while Kevin Turen (Waves) and Ashley Levinson (Bombshell) will produce for Little Lamb Productions, along with Aaron Ryder (The Prestige). The film’s executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil. BRON Studios is co-financing with Creative Wealth Media, and production is currently under way in Montreal.

Snook currently plays Shiv Roy on HBO’s Succession, and her other feature credits include Danny Boyle‘s drama Steve Jobs, The Dressmaker, and The Glass Castle.

Safdie is best known as a filmmaker, though he also acts in his own projects from time to time. Benny co-starred as Robert Pattinson‘s brother in the crime thriller Good Time, which he co-directed with his own actual brother, Josh Safdie. The siblings most recently directed Adam Sandler and Julia Fox in Uncut Gems. Fox was our Up-and-Comer of the Month last December, so click here to read more about her. You can also click here to watch the Safdies’ latest short film, Goldman v Silverman, in which Benny stars opposite Sandler.