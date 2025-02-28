American Idol alum Benson Boone isn’t dwelling on the past for too long. As he’s known to embrace the “Beautiful Things” of life, Boone is finding joy in moving on from heartache and meeting new people. On Friday, Feb. 28, Boone dropped his new single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” on which, he kindly lets down a past love gently, but expresses gratitude for the time they had together.

A departure from the downtempo, soul-driven sounds of his 2024 breakthrough single “Beautiful Things,” Boone’s latest effort “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” is a fast-paced anthem about moving on gracefully, and having no ill will toward those who once brought you joy. “I'm sorry, I'm here for someone else / It's good to see your face / And I really hope you're doing well / I hope you're doing well / I'm sorry, I'm here for someone else / I wish that I could stay,” sings Boone over a rolling drum loop, delivering a possible contender for song of the summer — because as we know, “Beautiful Things” was nearly inescapable last year.

But as he is making an impact in the industry, the next chapter of Boone’s career appears to be promising.

Benson Boone Breaks Bounds After A Remarkable Year

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” comes just 13 months after the release of “Beautiful Things,” and just 10 months after Boone’s debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. Fireworks & Rollerblades debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. The album also boasted the viral hits and fan favorites “Slow It Down,” “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and “Pretty Slowly.” With “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” Boone proves that he is certainly no flash in the pan.

2025 is gearing up to be another promising year for Boone. In the months ahead, the Grammy-nominee is set to perform at Coachella and Governors Ball. Though Boone hasn’t announced a new album, a press release accompanying “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” teases “more new music on the way.” Not to mention, Boone has been sharing video footage from the studio onto his Instagram page, on which, his bio reads “Album 2…?”

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” is certainly catchy enough to tide fans over as Boone’s new main pop boy era is underway. And with the impact he made through his debut album, the stakes are high for his sophomore effort.

