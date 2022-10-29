There’s no shortage of obstacles facing any American adult-skewing animated movie in its quest to exist. Studios and moviegoers alike in this country tend to think of animation as a medium fit for only children, with animated projects aimed at grown-ups being too much of a risk to invest in or support. However, over the decades, there have been a handful of notable examples of adult-skewing animated movies gracing American movie theaters, like the works of Ralph Bashki. Among those forays into this field was a super expensive 2007 action blockbuster in the form of Beowulf.

The second of Robert Zemeckis’ three movies made entirely in motion-capture technology, Beowulf took a stab at making a PG-13 action film in the confines of animation. The intent here was admirable, though the execution wasn’t quite as mature or animated as it could be.

Adapted from the ancient poem published between 700 and 1000 A.D., Beowulf was always going to need to become basically an original movie if it was going to sustain a feature-length runtime. This afforded Zemeckis and screenwriters Neil Gaiman and Roger Avary plenty of creative freedom in bringing this project to life. This freedom was only accentuated by deciding to tell the story in motion-capture animation. This vision of Beowulf wouldn’t be chained down to the restrictions of reality. Conceptually, Zemeckis’s take on the legendary yarn would be able to go anywhere and do anything.

How 'Beowulf' Hits a Creative Bullseye

At its best, Beowulf relishes in all the freedom afforded by animation to take some bold swings. This includes casting Ray Winstone as the film’s titular lead, who is initially depicted as a young, muscular warrior. Winston himself would be the first to admit that this isn’t the usual character he plays, with live-action titles like Sexy Beast and The Departed leaning into the fact that he’s middle-aged and looks like a normal human being. But in the confines of motion-capture animation, Winstone can hop into a strange suit covered in dots on a set and end up portraying someone with the physique of Chris Evans. Meanwhile, the character of Beowulf can benefit from this casting by speaking in the unmistakable vocals of Winstone.

Only in animation would this casting be possible and it’s one of the best ways Beowulf leans into making a fantasy epic in this medium. Similarly benefiting by being told within this domain is the scope of Beowulf’s story, which spans decades and decades. In a live-action film, you’d have to employ old-age makeup, switch actors across time periods, or, the much worse option, lather your flesh-and-blood actors in digital de-aging. Here in Beowulf, though, the casting can always be consistent while the digital characters can be altered physically to reflect the wear and tear of time. This isn’t necessarily better than classic options like makeup or alternating actors, but it is interesting to see how animation can be used to maintain some level of consistency across such an expansive narrative.

Not all of them work as well as they should, but it also proves consistently amusing and even borderline amusing how Zemeckis, continuing the visual detail from his inaugural foray into motion-capture filmmaking, The Polar Express, isn’t afraid to let the camera zip all over the place. Whether it’s dragon stomping all over the place or a flashback of Beowulf’s prior conquests, the camera is free from the constraints of gravity in a way that would be difficult to replicate if Beowulf were filmed in live action. If there’s any visual aspect of the feature that seems to be most leaning into the possibilities of animated filmmaking, it’s in the bursts of free-floating camerawork.

How 'Beowulf' Missed the Mark

The weird paradox in computer animation is that, often, making things look less realistic helps them hold up over time. While striving to use the powers of this form of animation to emulate reality may seem nifty from afar, in execution, it can just ensure that your movie looks dated almost immediately. Computer animation is always improving and evolving, and if you build your character designs just around realism, they’re bound to look like yesterday’s news sooner rather than later. Just look at how well the stylized CG characters in Up have held up over time versus the super realistic figures in 2001’s Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.

Unfortunately, Beowulf suffers from this problem in its animation. In trying to make his movie as much like a traditional live-action project as possible, Zemeckis embraced character designs that often looked like the real actors they were playing with only the barest of unique flourishes. The likes of John Malkovich, Anthony Hopkins, and Brendan Gleeson look like rubbery versions of themselves within Beowulf rather than standalone animated characters. Animation is a place where you can make your characters look like anything and everything. You can make everything from a wise-aleck rabbit to a bunch of raunchy kids your protagonists without a problem.

This just makes it extra disappointing that so many of Beowulf’s characters are trying so hard to just look like standard people, especially since, in 2022, they all now look laughably out of date. While more stylized animated fare from the same year like Ratatouille and Persepolis can still be watched today without any problems with the visuals, the look of Beowulf just looks laughably off and proves a distraction to its intended dark tone. If you’re going to make a movie aimed at older audiences in animation, embrace all the visual possibilities of animation. Other motion-capture animated movies like The Adventures of Tintin reveled in over-the-top character designs, so it’s an extra disappointing tragedy that Beowulf couldn’t do the same.

The Legacy of 'Beowulf'

Beowulf wasn’t quite a box office bomb, but it also wasn’t nearly successful enough to be seen as a hit Hollywood wanted to replicate. In hindsight, the film mostly just looks like another example of the film industry trying and struggling throughout the 2000s to make another big-budget fantasy hit after the Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter franchises became such financial juggernauts at the start of the decade. It’s undoubtedly true that the legacy of Beowulf was also adversely impacted by the choices Zemeckis and company made in trying to make an adult-skewing animated movie as palatable as possible.

In attempting to make a PG-13 animated movie that seemed like it could fool casual moviegoers into believing it could be a live-action feature, Beowulf eschewed the opportunity to engage in details that could’ve helped it develop a cult following over time. There are few bold character designs in here, for instance, that could inspire teenage viewers to pursue a career in the exciting field of animation. Its tone, meanwhile, is derivative of countless other 2000s fantasy blockbusters. Even the presence of Angelina Jolie as a basically naked and comically seductive version of Grendel’s mom (she’s even got what look like high heels!) didn’t leave much of an impact on viewers, despite even the most slightly attractive animated mom usually garnering a massive online following. Then again, why would Grendel’s mom spawn a legion of Twitter followers? After all, Beowulf was just one of several movies in the 2000s to lean on Jolie’s status as a sex symbol.

In most parts of Beowulf, one sees the feature contorting itself into knots to fit the expectations of general audiences, including toning down elements that could be seen as “too cartoony.” In the process, though, Beowulf delivered a tone and visual style that were both too plain to ever stand the test of time. Zemeckis deserves props for using his industry clout to get a rare PG-13 animated movie made within the confines of the American film industry. If only the final product reflected more of that boldness, or even just the exciting visual opportunities exclusive to the medium of animation.