Though The Exorcist isn't named in Joshua John Miller's recent horror movie, The Exorcism, the film is clearly a loving homage inspired by the 1973 demonic possession masterpiece. The Exorcism follows a film crew in the middle of making a possession film (there's supernatural vomit and a mechanical head that pivots 360 degrees, so take from that what you will), when tragedy forces them to bring on a new lead performer. Tony (Russell Crowe) is a lapsed Catholic and recovering alcoholic who quickly gets overwhelmed by the role, as well as becomes the victim of a real-life possession. While the film's concept exceeds its execution, the nostalgic callbacks to the beloved horror classic are a welcome reminder of one of the best horror films of all time. Slightly over a decade ago, we saw another meta-horror throwback about the making of a 1970s horror classic: Peter Strickland's excellent Berberian Sound Studio.

In the 70s-set film, British sound engineer Gilderoy (Toby Jones) arrives at Italy's Berberian film studio to work on what he believes is a film about horses. Much to his surprise, it isn't. Rather, Gilderoy finds himself doing Foley work on "The Equestrian Vortex," a Giallo film from intense (fictional) director Santini (Antonio Mancino). We don't actually see much of "The Equestrian Vortex," — it's a film about Gilderoy's work on its sound, so that's the focus — but it's clearly a riff on the themes and elements of the Dario Argento masterpiece Suspiria. Just like Tony's descent into possession in The Exorcism, Gilderoy's work sends him spiraling onto a reality-bending ride to Hell.

What Is 'Berberian Sound Studio' About?

Gilderoy expresses immediate shock at once he hears that he's been contracted to work on a horror film. Beyond the (frequently antagonistic) director and the women screaming in his booth, his main point of connection is his mother back home, from whom he receives regular correspondence. His work life is repetitive: he watches gory scenes, creates horrific sound effects, and records women's seeming death screams over, over, and over again, while Santini looms around in eternal disapproval. What a life. The constant stream of violent imagery and terrible, sometimes otherworldly sounds start to get to Gilderoy, as evident in his increasingly uncomfortable facial expressions in listening sessions. He starts to feel disconnected from home, and the on-set tension further isolates the poor sound engineer. It's a recipe for disaster, all tied to a little film about witches.

In an interview with MovieMaker, director Peter Strickland noted the film's Italian horror influences, naming Mario Bava's Black Sunday and Dario Argento's Suspiria among others as particular inspirations. Audiences can hear the influence themselves in the film's ethereal, Goblin-esque soundscapes. While the plot of "The Equestrian Vortex" is never fully explained, Strickland told Uncut that the film-within-a-film is "a very lame Suspiria rip-off." The plot of "The Equestrian Vortex" revolves around a school "run by this stern mistress" that has had "goings on the years before and in the library they find some clues that witches were interrogated there hundreds of years ago." The intensity of this Suspiria-inspired film-within-a-film instigates Gilderoy's undoing. Audiences can spot a variety of context clues that reinforce this connection to the Argento masterpiece like the Italian voice-over artists' lines about the witch-hunting tome Mallus Malificarum to sound effects similar to Goblin's in Suspiria. All the aspects that make Suspiria a horror masterpiece are exactly what make it too heavy for poor Gilderoy.

'Berberian Sound Studio' Shares Similarities With 'The Exorcism'

Beyond their films-within-films being influenced by 1970s masterpieces, Berberian Sound Studio and The Exorcism share a variety of interesting commonalities. Both highlight how the stresses of the filmmaking process can isolate creatives from their families (in The Exorcism, Tony's daughter Lee; in Berberian Sound Studio, Gilderoy’s mother), and both see the character’s psychic erosion amplified by interactions with an abusive, narcissistic filmmaker, The Exorcism's director Peter (Adam Goldberg) versus Berberian Sound Studio's overbearing producer Francesco (Cosimo Fusco) and director Santini alike. Stranger still, each film-with-a-film's director's true villainy involves callousness around sexual assault. We come to discover in Berberian Sound Studio that Santini has forced himself on at least one of the film's actresses, while The Exorcism's director character Peter makes vicious references to Tony's childhood experience of sexual abuse by a priest right before a key moment of demonic manifestation.

The Exorcism alone has an explicit demon raising the tension for protagonists, but each film thus puts its protagonist in similarly isolating practical conditions that raise their vulnerability to true horror. Both similarly highlight how the exposure to the film’s horrors under these isolating conditions can change the protagonist, causing them (pushed by filmmakers) to callously harm others by the film's end: Gilderoy with the torture of an actress in the booth, or in Tony attacking certain members of the project's crew. Beyond an uptick in violent or hostile traits, each film also sees the erosion of the protagonist's sense of self. Where Tony loses himself until he fully hosts a demon, while in Berberian Sound Studio the line between Gilderoy's waking and dreaming worlds starts to collapse. With the destruction of both characters' sense of reality, each protagonist overcomes reality’s boundaries (the latter ends with the protagonist literally dissolving into a projected image). We're left with a pair of meta-horror films that use their films-within-films to reveal the darker effects of the filmmaking process on psychically strained individuals, rendering them vulnerable to reality-breaking horrors.

