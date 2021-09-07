IFC Films has debuted a new trailer for Bergman Island, a poignant and heartbreaking love story written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. A selection at the Cannes, Telluride, and Toronto International Film Festival, the film stars Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth, and will open in theaters and VOD on October 15th.

Bergman Island, named after iconic filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, follows a filmmaking couple who, amidst writer's block, retreat to the picturesque island of Fårö off the coast of Sweden, where Bergman lived and shot many of his films, including Persona and Scenes From a Marriage. The two hope to find inspiration in the windswept landscape, but as Chris (Krieps) spends time alone, she realizes all of the baggage she is saddled with as a writer who is also a mother and a wife. Lines between reality and fiction slowly begin to blur as she starts on a screenplay that closely reflects her relationship with her husband, pulling her farther away from him as she comes into her own as a filmmaker.

The film, also starring Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie as Chris’s fictional couple, looks to be as picturesque as any Bergman film, stuck through not only with the heartache of a strained relationship but the feminist underpinnings of a woman coming into her own. A fascination with the island of Fårö is sure to capture the imaginations of Bergman Island’s audiences as much as it does for the film’s protagonists, leaving them wondering just where the line between reality and fiction lies.

Bergman Island premieres in theaters and on VOD on October 15. Check out the trailer and poster for Bergman Island below.

