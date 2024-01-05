Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Berlin'.

The Big Picture Berlin and his gang escape Paris by disguising themselves and leaving false clues to divert the police in Berlin.

Detectives Sierra, Lavelle, and Murillo assist in the investigation but are unable to track down the robbers.

Camille discovers Berlin's true identity and confronts him, but ultimately decides not to turn him in and instead demands compensation for her emotional distress.

After Money Heist's successful turnaround, Netflix brought back one of the beloved characters from the Spanish TV show and made him the lead in the streaming platform's latest prequel series. Berlin follows Money Heist's anti-hero before he joins the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. The prequel project isn't an origin story, but rather draws emphasis on a particular heist involving Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and his tight-nit team. Throughout the course of eight episodes, the robbers carry out the plan to steal €44 million in jewelry from a luxurious auction home in Paris and try to escape the country without getting caught. Although the series is centered on the heist itself, it also focuses on the protagonist's love life and how it interferes with his masterful plan. From Berlin's love affair to the unprecedented obstacles after the robbery, here is a breakdown of everything that happened by the end of Berlin's Season 1.

How Do Berlin and His Gang Escape Paris in 'Berlin'?

After the gang manages to steal some of the auction home's most expensive jewelry, they cover up their tracks by leaving traces of the stolen items at François Polignac's (Julien Paschal) home. This causes the police to arrest François immediately, since all the clues point to his involvement in the heist. While the investigation is taking place, the gang cleans up their hotel rooms (except for Berlin) and check out before they become the next suspects. Bruce (Joel Sánchez) and Keila (Michelle Jenner) are the first to leave, disguised as two backpackers heading to Spain on a bus. Roi (Julio Peña), Cameron (Begoña Vargas), and Damian (Tristán Ulloa) leave next, pretending to be a family on vacation in a trailer. Everyone leaves the hotel but Berlin, who decides to stay in Paris alongside François' wife Camille (Samantha Siqueiros). He tries to comfort her and even volunteers to pay for a lawyer to help her husband get out of prison, all in the hopes that she will choose him over staying with François.

Everything seems to work out smoothly, up until the police meet Roi, Cameron, and Damian on the road. Before the trio leave Paris, Roi and Cameron accidentally forget one of the jewelry items they robbed from the auction home (a necklace) inside a stolen car. As a result, they become the next people on Detective Lavelle's (Rachel Lascar) radar. Although they manage to escape from the police the first time that they are confronted on the road, they once again become a target when the police officers locate their hiding spot in a camping site. Roi and Cameron manage to exit the trailer through the sewers and successfully escape by hiding on top of a fruit truck.

Meanwhile, Bruce and Keila have another problem to deal with after the latter gets bitten by a snake near their tent in the woods. In order to save her life, Bruce takes her to the nearest hospital and keeps two police officers hostage inside a police car so that they won't arrest them. After Keila recuperates from surgery, Bruce picks her up, and they hit the road with the police alongside them in handcuffs. They manage to escape by drowning the police car and stealing a boat with the help of a few homeless men to get to their destination. Berlin and Damian are the last ones to escape by exiting the hotel in Paris in a truck disguised as hotel staff. They steal two motorcycles and two bicycles before they finally arrive in Spain and meet the rest of the gang.

What Happens to Detectives Sierra, Lavelle, and Murillo’s Investigation?

Image via Netflix

Before the robbers successfully escaped Paris, Detective Lavelle contacts Spanish officers Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimiri) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) to help the French police with the investigation. As Money Heist fans know well, both characters are responsible for detaining the Professor and his gang in their attempt to steal the Royal Mint of Spain in Seasons 1-2 and the Bank of Spain in Seasons 3-5. Although they do help find a few clues here and there in Berlin, they aren't able to track the robbers down. Yet, Season 1 does finish off with a cliffhanger, since Sierra says that the gang will reunite for another heist in the future and that the police will be ready to track them down.

Do Camille and Berlin End Up Together After She Finds Out the Truth?

Close

Before Berlin leaves Paris, Camille finds out the truth about his identity. After getting hold of the key to his hotel room and seeing evidence that proved he was responsible for the heist, she feels devastated and unaware of what to do. It doesn't help when she also finds out that her husband has a double life and even has a son despite not wanting to have kids with her for years. After hearing her best friend's advice, Camille decides not to tell the police about Berlin and his involvement in the heist. She instead tracks him down all the way to Argentina months after their last interaction to request that she receive a portion of the money he stole to compensate for the emotional distress she had endured since their relationship. To her surprise, he accepts her offer, giving her 3 million euros upfront and promising to redirect the rest of the money to her once he receives it. At the end of the episode, Camille doesn't stay with Berlin but instead enjoys her newfound wealth next to her best friend. Now that he no longer has his portion of the profit from the robbery, Berlin is left with no choice but to have to plan another heist to get his money back.

