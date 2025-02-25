Max's hit new series The Pitt has captured the attention of audiences of late with an approach to emergency room operations rooted in realism. Now, Apple TV+ is heading overseas to Germany for its own high-stress medical drama set within the busiest hospital in Berlin. Titled Berlin ER, the German-language show is co-created by a former emergency room physician, Samuel Jefferson, who brings his experience alongside Viktor Jakovleski to create the gritty setting packed with "underpaid, ill-equipped, and chronically fatigued" staff fighting to save lives with what they have. Ahead of the two-episode premiere tomorrow, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at a typical day for the ER staff, where problems pull them in every direction.

The footage opens with Berlin ER's star, Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), in the middle of a busy day, answering phones. In the series, the young practitioner is thrust into the chaos of the emergency room after leaving Munich behind for the big city when her private life implodes. Gaining her footing in Berlin is only matched in difficulty by her efforts to implement much-needed reforms in the workplace, where she's met with heavy resistance and black humor by her colleagues and constant pressure from patients. In the case shown, she's juggling someone who called in asking for the hospital to fax a document with their long-broken machine, Dr. Kohn (Aram Tafreshian) swinging by to speak with her, and a furious father who's desperate to get help for his six-year-old daughter in immense pain. The man has been waiting for far too long with pediatrics booked up, though all the idle chatting he's seeing has him wondering if he's in a madhouse. All the calls and conversations are part of the job for Dr. Parker, but fortunately, this time, Kohn provides some relief by offering to look at the patient while she stays on the line.

Meet the Cast and Crew Clocking in for 'Berlin ER'

Through similar scenes showing how understaffed and overcrowded the hospital is, Berlin ER looks to highlight the harsh realities of the healthcare system and how they weigh on the staff. Yet, it will also tackle the merciless industry with a staff that bands together despite their differences to try and make the world a better place. Jones, who has previously starred in the Netflix film Paradise and the crime drama series Professor T., leads a cast that also features Tafreshian, Slavko Popadić (Crooks), Şafak Şengül (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush), Samirah Breuer (The Gryphon), Bernhard Schütz (Barbarians), Peter Lohmeyer (I Don’t Work Here), and Benjamin Radjaipour (No Hard Feelings).

Series co-creator Jefferson marks his first television writing credit with the medical drama, continuing to build his resume as a screenwriter following his career in the ER. His partner, Jakovleski, meanwhile, has experience directing the documentary Brimstone & Glory. Production of Berlin ER for Apple TV+ and ZDFneo was handled by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin, with Alexis von Wittgenstein and Emmy nominee Henning Kamm tapped as executive producers under the respective banners. Finally, Alex Schaad and Fabian Möhrke worked together to direct all eight episodes.

Berlin ER starts its shift with two episodes tomorrow, February 26, with new installments every Wednesday. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.