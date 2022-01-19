Eighteen films make up the competition, with seven directed by women.

After a digital-only hiatus in 2021, the Berlin Film Festival returns this year to its traditional in-person format between February 10 and 20. The festival announced today that eighteen titles that will compete for the Golden and Silver Bears, with productions from fifteen countries represented. Seventeen films are world premieres, and seven — just over a third —were directed by women, up from last year's five.

Eleven filmmakers return to the festival, eight in competition, including film festival stalwarts Claire Denis, Hong Sangsoo, and François Ozon, whose Peter von Kant will open the festivities on the tenth. While there are no big Hollywood names on this year's program, it surely makes for magnetic reading for cineastes across the globe. Whatever the case, it looks like M. Night Shyamalan and his competition jury have a lot of work cut out for them.

Of the announced lineup, the festival's artistic director Carlo Chatrian had this to say:

"We are happy to have back artists we cherish and whose work is important to us. We are also happy to welcome for the first time in the Competition filmmakers whose films have thrilled us. More than half of the films selected take place in the present day, but only two deal with the current pandemic times. Human and emotional bonds are a common thread – with half of the selection choosing the family as a context for their tales. Almost all films set their tales out of the city centre, in the periphery, in the countryside, or they follow the characters in their journeys away from towns."

Image via Berlin Film Festival

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan to Serve as President of Berlin Film Festival Jury

The 2022 Berlinale will be hosted between February 10 and 20. Other events happening across those ten days, albeit mostly digitally, include the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market, and the Berlinale Series Market.

Check out the full Berlinale lineup below:

A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U - A Quick Alphabet of Love), directed by Nicolette Krebitz

Alcarràs, directed by Carla Simón

Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade), directed by Claire Denis

Rimini, directed by Ulrich Seidl

Call Jane, directed by Phyllis Nagy

Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky), directed by Michael Koch

Everything Will Be Ok, directed by Rithy Panh

La ligne (The Line), directed by Ursula Meier

Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night), directed by Mikhaël Hers

Nana (Before, Now & Then), directed by Kamila Andini

Peter von Kant, directed by François Ozon

Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush), directed by Andreas Dresen

Robe of Gems, directed by Natalia López Gallardo

So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist's Film), directed by Hong Sangsoo

Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night), directed by Isaki Lacuesta

Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer), directed by Denis Côté

Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust), directed by Li Ruijun

'The Outfit' Trailer Shows Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch, and Mark Rylance Crossing Paths With the Mafia Check out the official trailer and first look poster for the upcoming mafia flick.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email