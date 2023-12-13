The Big Picture The Money Heist prequel spinoff named La casa de papel - Berlin is set to release on December 29, 2023, and will focus on Berlin's past exploits.

Berlin will lead a team, including Damian, Roi, Cameron, Keila, and Bruce, to steal from an auction house in Paris.

Alicia Sierra and Raquel Murillo will reprise their roles as detectives and bring their expertise to address the heist orchestrated by the Spanish thieves.

The New Year is just around the corner and so is Berlin — all set to release on December 29, 2023. The Money Heist prequel spinoff is officially named La casa de papel - Berlin and the franchise has just unveiled four new images from Berlin’s past exploits. Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso), better known by his alias name Berlin — who was interestingly a part of all 41 episodes of the original show (through past flashbacks) despite dying much early into the show due to his character’s terminal illness and sacrifice for the gang — is all set to steal from an auction house in Paris and he is coming with his own dream-team.

Berlin is the heart of the show but the brains behind the auction-house heist is Damian (Tristán Ulloa). Then there’s Roi (Julio Peña) and Cameron (Begoña Vargas) — a duo that looks very similar to Rio and Tokyo. Finally, while there might be other aids and supporting roles involved, Berlin’s remaining two main players are Keila (Michelle Jenner) and Bruce (Joel Sánchez).

Except for Damian (who is the brains behind the heist) and Berlin (who helms the heist), it’s not yet clear what expertise the other four bring to the table. However, both Alicia Sierra (played by Najwa Nimri) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) are reprising their exact roles from Money Heist and will be seen bringing their boss-lady detective expertise to the table.

Analyzing the New Images From ‘Berlin’

One of the images spotlights the whole crew except Keila, in full-blown PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) — Keila (who is likely the tech-genius of the gang as evident from her character poster) is probably helping the crew navigate through wireless communication from outside. The other picture is of Raquel and Alicia looking ready to capture some heist fugitives. The Spanish police detectives are likely summoned by the French police to address a heist in Paris, orchestrated by their Spanish thief counterparts, as indicated in the trailer.

Then there’s another image of Roi and Cameron sitting on a bike as the two presumably keep watch on someone. The two share a romantic tension and are poised to have some chemistry in the show (as evident in the trailer and character posters released earlier as well). Lastly, we have a picture of Berlin himself partying like there’s no tomorrow. While we’ve seen him party before and he likes to maintain his classy demeanor while he’s at it, the new picture shows a careless new version of Berlin who isn’t dying from a terminal illness, is in his prime, and is expected to be a highly morally vague version of the Berlin we saw earlier.

Berlin will be released on Netflix for users all over the world on December 29, 2023. Take a look at the official post below that shared new images:

Berlin Release Date December 29, 2023 Creator Esther Martínez Lobato, Álex Pina Cast Najwa Nimri , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Michelle Jenner Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Action , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

