Rising star Sadie Sink will join the cast of Berlin Nobody. The Stranger Things star joins Eric Bana in the German-set thriller. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the 2015 Nicholas Hogg novel Tokyo, although as the film's title indicates, the setting has been moved from Tokyo to Berlin.

Deadline reports that Sink has been cast in the upcoming Jordan Scott-directed film. She will play Mazzy, the daughter of Ben Monroe (Bana), a social psychologist who moves to Berlin to study cults. As her father becomes increasingly consumed with his research, Mazzy falls in with a mysterious local boy, played by Jonas Dassler. Sylvia Hoeks and Sophie Rois also star. Kiernan Shipka was originally cast as Mazzy when the film was announced in January; however, Shipka recently departed the production, leaving the role open for Sink.

Sink has had a successful 2022; her character Max had her most prominent turn yet in this summer's fourth season of Stranger Things, and she is currently receiving acclaim for her role as Brendan Fraser's daughter in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which premiered last week at the Venice Film Festival. She can next be seen in the upcoming drama Dear Zoe.

Image via Vanity Fair

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Details Her Journey from Broadway Dreams to Facing Off Against Vecna in "Dear Billy"

This is British director Scott's second feature; her directorial debut, the 2011 psychological thriller Cracks, starred Eva Green and Juno Temple. She is also a photographer and has directed prominent ad campaigns for Prada, Land Rover, and Nike. Australian actor Bana is well-known for his leading roles in Hulk, Troy, and Munich; he can next be seen in the ecological drama Blueback, which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this month. German stage actor Dassler had a breakthrough film role playing 1970s Hamburg serial killer Fritz Honka in 2019's The Golden Glove, while Dutch actor Hoeks is best known to American audiences for Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider's Web, and the Apple+ series See. Austria's Rois can be seen in Enemy at the Gates and the Netflix series Barbarians.

Berlin Nobody is produced by Scott's father, acclaimed director Ridley Scott, and Michael Pruss for their production company Scott Free Productions; Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo will produce for Augenschein Filmproduktion. Georgina Pope will also produce, and Augenschein's Jonathan Saubach will executive produce. Augenschein and Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales for the film; they previously collaborated on the German survival thriller The Dive.

Filming on Berlin Nobody begins today in Berlin.