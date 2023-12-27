The time has finally come when Andres de Fonollosa sets out to get his “love and a million-dollar payday” in and as Berlin. The all-new Netflix original heist thriller has been in the works since November 2021, just before Money Heist ended, and is now set to premiere on the streamer this December. A spin-off prequel of the super successful Money Heist, Berlin follows the early days of Andres de Fonollosa, before he planned the robbery of the Bank of Spain and later joined The Professor in the heist of the Royal Mint of Spain. Berlin is created by Money Heist’s Alex Pina, who co-creates the upcoming series with Esther Martínez Lobato. Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and Geoffrey Cowper are credited as directors for the series.

The prequel series sees the return of Pedro Alonso, the star of the parent show, as the titular protagonist, who gathers a new set of master thieves and cracksmen to plan and execute the most ambitious heist in Paris. So, in a way, the eight-episode first season will serve as a backstory of Andres and the exploits of his golden days.

As shared by Pina and Alonso at a Netflix global event, Berlin is about:

…a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love. Essentially, it’s a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and, most interestingly, a sense of humor.

A few popular, fan-favorite characters from Money Heist also join Alonso’s Berlin . Each of these characters seems intriguing and just the right kind that a mastermind like him would have on his team . So, without further delay, let’s find out who’s new and who’s back on Netflix’s Berlin.

Berlin Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. Release Date December 29, 2023 Creator Esther Martínez Lobato, Álex Pina Cast Najwa Nimri , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Michelle Jenner Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Action , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

The man, the myth, the legend, Andres de Fonollosa aka, Berlin is the star of the show. A grand larcenist, skilled cracksman, and con artist, Berlin is a master thief. But he isn’t your garden-variety thief. He is whip-smart, super knowledgeable, and highly sophisticated, with a perfect balance of slick and suave that gets him through any door. His disturbingly charming persona gets people easily manipulated around him, making his target easier to handle. He speaks several languages, possesses thorough knowledge about almost everything, and is always one step ahead of the law. So, in a way, he is a myth, that the police never manage to catch (at least until the events of Money Heist). Although he is a returning character from Money Heist, this series sees Berlin before he becomes Sergio/The Professor’s second-in-command during the heists of the Royal Mint of Spain. From his character arc in Money Heist, we learn how ruthless he is when getting what he needs, whatever it takes. And yet, he is also extremely doting towards his brother, Sergio. While he is a pro at what he does, his personal life has never been successful. He is a poet and a lover but always loses the ones he loves. In Berlin, he will show us a previous chapter of his story and his character, even before he became Berlin that the world got to know.

As the show’s creators, Pina and Labato describe him, “Berlin’s character has the most sparkling personality to place it in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.”

Money Heist star Pedro Alonso portrays the titular protagonist in a reprisal of his role from the parent show. Spanish actor, writer, and artist Alonso shot to fame with his performance in the Netflix original series. In his role in Berlin, he earned widespread global acclaim. His other notable roles include Gran Hotel and Bajo Sospecha. Following the success of Money Heist, Alonso appeared in the films, The Silence of the Marsh and Awareness and the series Diablo Guardián.

Tristán Ulloa as Damián

Image via Netflix

Damián is a close confidant of Berlin, almost like his go-to, right-hand man. A professor by day, he moonlights as a criminal mastermind. And as Andres describes him in the recently released character reels on Instagram, “like most geniuses, he is a scatterbrain.” Although not much is revealed about his character, we do know that he is the brain behind the ambitious heist in Paris that makes for the series’ overarching plot. It would be fair to say that Damian is as close to Andres as Martin (from Money Heist) was, but not necessarily have the same kind of relationship.

Spanish actor, writer, and director Tristan Ulloa plays the character of Damian. He had a breakthrough role in the 1998 Spanish film, Mensaka, which earned him a Goya Award nomination. His most notable roles include Julio Medem’s Sex and Lucia, Mataharis, and Pudor, each of which earned him a Goya nomination. He also appeared in the TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, Narcos, and in a major role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Image via Netflix

Keila is the group’s electronics specialist and a cybersecurity pro. It basically means that whenever and wherever the team needs to break into a circuit or crack a program, she is the one they seek. A stellar engineering grad with cum laude, she is the best at what she does, but she is also “pathologically shy.”

The character is played by Michelle Jenner, a Spanish actor and voice artist. She is best known for her role in the television series Los Hombres de Paco, also starring Money Heist’s Paco Tous. She has also starred in the series The Cook of Castamar and El Continental, and films like Extraterrestre and La Corona Partida.

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Image via Netflix

Cameron is the group’s femme fatale, or as described by Berlin himself, “she is pure adrenaline”, and “a ticking time bomb that’s impossible to defuse.” As said about her character in the promos, Cameron’s reasons for being a part of this heist are her drive for excitement and something more psychologically complex.

High Seas star Begona Vargas plays Cameron's character. Vargas had a breakthrough role in the series A Different View (La Otra Mirada), followed by lead roles in popular TV series like Boca Norte, High Seas, Welcome to Eden, and Paradise.

Julio Peña as Roi

Image via Netflix

Officially tagged as “a box full of surprises that’s hard to crack”. Roi is good with breaking locks and getting arrested. In Berlin’s words, Roi looks up to him as “a father he never had” while Berlin looks at him “like his loyal dog he takes for walks every day.” It’s a win-win for both, in a strange way.

Spanish actor and singer Julio Pena stars as Roi. He is most known for his role as Manuel Gutiérrez Quemola in the Disney original series Bia and the Netflix movie Through My Window. He also stars in the main role in Acacias 38.

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

Image via Netflix

He is officially the “fun guy” of the gang. He is “the jack-of-all-trades who can handle everything from weapons, mobile cranes, thermal lances.” Looking at his tough exterior, one might think he’s just a muscle man with little brains, but his looks are indeed deceptive, which we’ll soon find out, or so what Berlin says.

The character is portrayed by Spanish model and actor Joel Sanchez in his debut role. In other supporting roles, we will also see the return of two very popular characters from the parent show.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo

Image via Netflix

Raquel is an inspector at the National Police Corps who is assigned to the robbery case involving Berlin and his gang. A righteous cop, she is dedicated to her job and is determined to bring them down. She is smart, strategic, and avoids aggressive methods to reach her targets. One of the most popular characters of Money Heist, we have seen Raquel go from desperately chasing The Professor and his team to taking his side once she sees through his true purpose and the ills of bureaucracy. However, the prequel explores her character arc from her hay days in the force when upholding law and bringing justice was all she could care about.

Money Heist star Itziar Ituno reprises her role as Raquel Murillo. A Basque film, television, and stage actor, she earned widespread recognition from her role in the soap opera Goenkale and the 2014 film Loreak. Her success with Money Heist was followed by a main role in Netflix’s Intimacy and the 2023 Spanish-French drama film In the Company of Women.

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Image via Netflix

If Raquel is a devoted cop, Alicia is the gritty one. Her character is not completely black and white, which makes her a fan favorite. She can be ruthless and highly manipulative if that’s what she needs to break the criminals, as we have seen do quite well in Money Heist. She appears in the parent show from Parts 3 to 5, during the heist of Bank of Spain, where she is put in charge of the case after Raquel departs the force and joins the Professor in his missions. In the prequel, Alicia and Raquel are seen working together, years before the events of Money Heist, where they both are on Berlin’s tail.

Spanish actor and singer Najwa Nimri reprises her Money Heist character, Alicia Sierra. From her first major film role in Salto al vacío, Nimri has appeared in notable roles in Lovers of the Arctic Circle, Sex and Lucia, and Quién te cantará, the last of which earned her a Goya nomination. Following her widespread recognition from Money Heist, she also played lead roles in the series, Vis a vis: El Oasis and Sagrada Familia. She will be next appearing in Respira, currently in development. She has also sung a version of the hit theme song, “Bella Ciao” in the end credits of Money Heist.

Talking about the returning cast, fans might also be wondering if Alvaro Morte’s (The Wheel of Time) Sergio Marquina/Salvador Martin and Rodrigo de la Serna’s (Yucatan) Martin Berrote could also be returning. Considering Andres and Sergio are brothers, and Martin shared a very deep, loving friendship with Andres, they might make an appearance in the prequel, but there’s no confirmation on that as of now.

Close

Watch on Netflix