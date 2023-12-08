The Big Picture Netflix has released a new trailer introducing Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo in the upcoming spinoff show Berlin from the Money Heist franchise.

Raquel and Alicia, who were previously enemies, will now join forces at the police headquarters in France to take on a new heist orchestrated by Berlin.

It is not yet clear how their character arc will fit into the narrative, but their history and first encounter in Money Heist suggest an interesting dynamic between the two.

After revealing a rather subtle look at both Money Heist powerhouses, Netflix has released another trailer introducing both Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo to delight our eager eyes. Although Money Heist ended things after five seasons on a very satisfactory note for its fanbase, there was an instant chatter about a possible spinoff based on the past exploits of the character Berlin, also known as Andres de Fonollosa, played by Pedro Alonso. That particular show, called Berlin, is now all set for a release date of December 29, 2023.

Although the fans weren’t expecting to see more of Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra after that adrenaline-loaded series finale and the fact that Berlin follows events that happened prior to the Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain heists — both of them are ready to capture some heist fugitives and our hearts, once again. But this time, instead of facing off each other as enemies, both the ladies will be joining police headquarters in France to helm the auction-house heist case, put into action by none other than Berlin, his second-in-command, Damian (played by Tristán Ulloa), and their naive-looking crew.

The trailer introduces both Raquel and Alicia in an elevator — which is the same elevator where the franchise earlier introduced Berlin’s new crew in a teaser trailer. Is it a hotel? Is it the auction house? Or is it just marketing media for the La casa de papel franchise? It’s not yet clear and we’ll certainly find out more about it by the end of this year. What we do know, however, is the fact that Berlin is putting in motion a heist where he and his five crewmates are going to rob the biggest auction house in Paris.

Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra’s History Should Be Interesting, Considering Their First ‘Money Heist’ Encounter

Close

It’s not yet clear how exactly Raquel and Alicia’s character arc will fit the narrative from the prequel series through the original — that remains to be seen and will surely be interesting. However, from what we’ve seen previously in Money Heist — the two characters knew each other. They had their first encounter when Inspector Alicia Sierra was trying to negotiate with the Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) while Raquel was also present and listening to the conversation. Alicia played her classic and far-sighted card and called out Raquel — to which Raquel responded and both greeted each other with the signature “It’s been a long time.”

However, except for subtle little fan-perceived hints, more details from their past were not revealed in Money Heist. This sets a high probability that both Alicia and Raquel will follow the same character arc and will not be standalone characters just for the sake of Berlin.

Berlin is all set to be released for Netflix subscribers all over the world on December 29, 2023. Check out the new trailer below:

Berlin Release Date December 29, 2023 Cast Najwa Nimri , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Michelle Jenner Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Action , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Esther Martínez Lobato, Álex Pina

Watch Money Heist on Netflix