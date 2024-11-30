Back in 2022, the espionage drama Slow Horses debuted on Apple TV+. Since its premiere, the show has gained critical praise for its writing and performances, especially for actor Gary Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb, the head of the disgraced MI5 agents working at Slough House. The series depicts the gritty aspects of espionage, combined with flawed and compelling characters. While fans of the show are waiting for Season 5 to drop, now is the perfect time to check out another international spy ensemble.

Berlin Station ran for 3 seasons on Epix (now MGM+) from 2016 to 2019 and was the network's first original TV series. The show centers around a group of CIA agents in Berlin as they navigate the high-stakes world of international politics. Similar to Slow Horses, at the heart of Berlin Station are its well-crafted characters, each morally complex in their own way. The spycraft in Berlin Station is a little more polished, but both shows delve into the personal cost of espionage and the emotional toll it takes.

What is 'Berlin Station' About?

In Season 1 of Berlin Station, CIA Agent Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage) is sent to Berlin to investigate the identity of a whistleblower known as Thomas Shaw. Everyone is on edge, wondering if they'll be targeted next. From the very start of the show, the audience, like Daniel, doesn't know who to trust. Each character introduced on screen has secrets and loyalties of their own, which leads Daniel down a dark and dangerous investigation. When the true identity of Thomas Shaw is revealed, it's not only shocking, but it shakes Daniel to his core, changing everything.

Berlin Station delves into the inner workings of the CIA and the sometimes morally gray area that agents find themselves in for the sake of national security. It's a visually sleek show that stacks up alongside similar shows like Homeland and Jack Ryan. Through sharp writing, Berlin Station explores the psychological toll of intelligence work using the backdrop of real-world issues like government moles, election interference, and terrorism. Like Slow Horses, Berlin Station also offers heart-pounding action sequences coupled with more character-driven elements focused around Daniel and his fellow agents.

Like 'Slow Horses,' 'Berlin Station' Shines Thanks to a Great Ensemble Cast

The ensemble cast of Berlin Station helps make the show as much a character-driven drama as it is a gripping spy thriller. Armitage brings humanity to the character Daniel Miiller, adding a layer of intensity to the role of a CIA officer torn between duty and personal integrity. Rhys Ifans plays Hector DeJean, a clever field agent who is both wildly charismatic and unpredictable. Ifans' usual snark and grin make for a compelling and fascinating performance, leaving the audience guessing about who Hector really is and what his intentions are.

As Valerie Edwards, the Berlin Station Internal Branch Chief, Michelle Forbes has a great commanding presence on screen, showing empathy while also being a no-nonsense leader. Being a CIA operative takes a toll on Valerie as she attempts not to get caught up in the darkness of intelligence and espionage. Leland Orser also delivers a great performance as Deputy Chief Robert Kirsch; his blunt delivery and sharp sense of humor make Kirsch one of the funnier characters of the show, bringing the occasional moment of levity to a high-stakes world.

Playing Station Chief Steven Frost is the great Richard Jenkins, who navigates the pressure of leadership while harboring deep, personal secrets. He cares deeply about his agents but tends to have questionable judgment in his personal life. Keke Palmer becomes a particularly notable addition in Season 2 as April Lewis, a new case officer assigned to the station. The actress brings a fresh energy and charisma to the story, depicting the challenges a rookie agent has when faced with the dark world of espionage.

While there has been a boom in great spy thriller TV shows in the last few years, Berlin Station still deserves to be included in the conversation. The show is well-written with grounded storytelling that strikes a good balance between plot and character with a healthy mix of action and intrigue, making it a compelling watch for fans of modern spy thrillers. With its great ensemble cast and the exploration of relevant themes, Berlin Station is a show worth revisiting now more than ever.

All three seasons of Berlin Station are available for purchase on Prime Video.

