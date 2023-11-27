The Big Picture Money Heist prequel spin-off, Berlin, will feature the return of Alicia Sierra and Raquel Murillo, two beloved characters from the flagship series.

A full-length trailer for Berlin is coming soon.

Berlin takes place in Paris, France, instead of Spain, raising questions about how the timeline and geographical gap will be filled.

The Money Heist franchise (known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish) as part of the release of its prequel spinoff Berlin is finally touching base with the characters of Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño). The announcement of these two police detectives coming back to the screen to reprise their respective roles from Money Heist was made back in March 2023. However, the lack of information about how they would fit in the timeline instantly led to various fan theories and speculations. Well, the franchise is finally getting to it so we can have answers. A new full-length trailer featuring the two actresses as well as a fresh look at Berlin’s heist plans is coming tomorrow. The franchise has released an early glimpse of these two formidable women, ready to embrace their beloved detective roles.

Both the characters were widely acclaimed and loved by Money Heist fans. Raquel Murillo, who started off as an antagonist and a detective, eventually joined forces with the resistance and became the love interest of the protagonist who called himself the Professor (Álvaro Morte). Since Raquel had joined the resistance for the better, the plot brought her into a face-to-face confrontation with her police counterpart Alicia Sierra at one point.

Alicia Sierra, on the other hand, joined the show starting from the third season as a fresh face to helm the police headquarters after a heist at the Bank of Spain, planned to rescue Rio from police custody was put into action. She was more brutal and ambitious than Raquel ever was and eventually located the Professor’s hideout with a checkmate. Better yet — her pregnancy and terrifying work ethic made the tough detective even more formidable. The two ladies are now going to sprinkle their magic in the prequel Berlin, which basically follows the life and heists of Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso.

The Main Heist in ‘Berlin’ Takes Place in France Instead of Spain This Time

While the plot of Money Heist was set in the cities of Spain — Berlin will take us straight to the city of love: Paris, in France. While seeing a ruthless Berlin in his morally ambiguous, poetic, and unpredictable nature, prior to his imminent terminal illness, is surely going to be fun — it’s not yet clear how that will align with the fact that both Alicia Sierra and Raquel Murillo were police officers in Spain. Berlin is a prequel series so it definitely follows events of the past, but we are yet to find out how this timeline and geographical gap will be filled.

Berlin is all set to release worldwide on Netflix on December 29, 2023. Check out the new teaser of Berlin featuring the two actresses below:

