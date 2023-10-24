The prequel of Money Heist, better known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, is coming to Netflix US and multiple more regions on December 29. The prequel, which is called Berlin, follows the pre-Money Heist adventures of the titular character. Now a new teaser has been unveiled, introducing Berlin’s heist crew, their dynamics, and relationships in more detail.

The new cast members include Tristán Ulloa who stars as Damián and seems to be the second-in-command to Berlin, and is almost reminiscent of Álvaro Morte’s The Professor. Begoña Vargas plays Cameron while Julio Peña’s Roi can be seen taking his glasses off playfully. Additionally, Joel Sánchez plays Bruce while Michelle Jenner stars as Keila. The new teaser sees Berlin, along with his crew, planning a heist in the city of love. They’re all set to rob an auction house in Paris. Berlin, being the romantic that he is, gets himself involved with the auction house owner’s wife.

Berlin will follow the story of Pedro Alonso’s morally vague character, whose real name in the Money Heist universe is Andrés de Fonollosa. The character had a terminal disease, which compelled him to sacrifice himself to save his crew. Though he died at the end of Money Heist Season 2, due to his importance to the show’s narrative, Alonso showed up in every episode during the show’s five-season run through flashbacks.

Are Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra Returning in ‘Money Heist’ Prequel Series ‘Berlin?’

Image via Netflix

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Money Heist’s Najwa Nimri and Itziar Ituño are also set to reprise their roles of Alicia Sierra and Raquel Murillo. Both played police inspectors in the original series, it remains to be seen if they'll be part of the prequel in the same capacity. However, speculations are rife about Alicia Sierra's character. Some believe she might be romantically linked with the morally ambiguous and flirtatious title thief, Berlin.

Berlin is coming to Netflix U.S. and several other regions on December 29, 2023. Check out the new teaser below.